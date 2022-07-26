ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries

By Erin McCarty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to...

brproud.com

Recent report highlights struggles of disabled in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent report by United For ALICE and Louisiana Association of United Ways paints a bleak picture for those living with disabilities in Louisiana. “The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Approved to Issue Summer P-EBT Benefits

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. The opportunity is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA)...
Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled. Louisiana – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder said on July 26, 2022, that he is urging the approval of federal legislation that will increase the number of Louisiana individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This measure will enhance the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will mark its 25th anniversary on July 26 after being enacted into law in 1990. The ABLE Act was passed into law in 2014, allowing those who acquired or developed a disability before the age of 26 to save money without risking losing their federal disability benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

New Louisiana law allows 300,000 military vets to carry concealed guns without permit

As many as 300,000 military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will be eligible to carry concealed handguns without permits or training beginning Aug. 1. The new concealed carry exception was largely overlooked during the Louisiana Legislature's Regular Session with the focus on a bill by Oil City Republican Danny McCormick that would have removed permitting requirements for all adults 21 and older.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana

Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana. Louisiana – On July 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that on July 22, 2022, investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud and Enforcement issued a cease-and-desist order and notice of summary suspension to non-resident public adjuster Kade Austen Mitchell and his agency for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting funds received in the course of doing business.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana’s favorite soda to undergo a redesign

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is internationally recognized for its flavorful Creole-Cajun specialties, and locals recognize one brand of soda as the perfect drink to accompany a spicy dish. According to one source, Sprite is the most consumed soda in Louisiana. But the green cans and bottles the fizzy, clear beverages are packaged in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana has highest combined sales tax in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has the highest combined average sales tax in the nation at 9.55%, when adding up state and local taxes. That's the tax you see anytime you make a purchase in the store. Louisiana's tax rate is relatively low compared to other states at 4.55 %,...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill

There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to expand the Pandemic EBT program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, this is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer P-EBT program to provide food benefits for the summer months to eligible children. All students in K-12 schools are eligible to receive summer P-EBT if they receive free or reduced-price...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Worker Accused of Identity Theft Via Drive Thru

A Louisiana worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer information while working at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant. So far there have been 29 people confirmed as possible victims of identity theft because of an employee's actions. Here are the latest potential victims as noted by...
SULPHUR, LA
