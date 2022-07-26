New Concord seeking to hire new police officer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -Zanesville City Council will hold a special meeting Friday. The meeting will be to debate an ordinance authorizing the issuance of notes in the amount of around $1.5 million. If approved, the project would help fund a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing, installing, and equipping public infrastructure improvements necessary for the development of the national road business park. The project would include an access road, waterline extension, and sewer line upgrades and extension, and declaring an emergency for the project. The meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO