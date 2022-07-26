IV Push Administration for Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy

Paul Feuerstadt, MD: The focus of this discussion will be on fecal microbiota transplantation and microbiota-based live biotherapeutics. The microbiota is dysbiotic in patients who have Clostridioides difficile [C diff], meaning there are deficiencies. Those deficiencies lead to initial infection, as well as recurrent infection. Without further intervention, those deficiencies need to be regrown or resupplemented by foods and by patients themselves. Unfortunately, that results in 25% to 35% of patients initially recurring with C diff, 40% to 50% having a recurrence beyond the first recurrence, and up to 60% being recurrent beyond the second recurrence. What we’re seeing here is that the microbiota has a hard time reproducing and a hard time filling in those cracks. What can we do? We can supplement that microbiota from an outside source, or perform a fecal microbiota transplantation.

