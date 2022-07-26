‘Pretty Little Liars’ Original Cast: What Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and More Have Been Doing Since Show Ended

Much like the mysterious “A,” you just can’t seem to get rid of Pretty Little Liars. The Freeform teen drama is still going strong after ending for good in 2017. Since we first bid goodbye to Rosewood, we’ve been pulled back in the PLL universe twice: first with Ravenswood and later with Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. While both shows have since wrapped, the franchise is roaring to life again with a third spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Despite the show’s multiple revivals, no cast has had a more enduring power than the original stars. Back in 2010, Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse shot to stardom as an ill-fated group of five best friends. And while PLL ended five years ago, they’re still synonymous with the show.

None of the original main PLL cast are set to star in Original Sin when it hits HBO Max on July 28, but there’s no better time to check back in with the stars who first made the show an obsession-worthy binge back in 2010 than right before the Original Sin series premiere.

We’re happy to report that since the show ended, they all been keeping busy, far from Rosewood and the taunting presence of “A.” Here’s what they’ve been up to since…

Lucy Hale

PLL role: Aria Montgomery

What’s she been up to? Since PLL wrapped, Hale has been working steadily, booking multiple shows and movies, including three series she’s led since leaving Rosewood for good: Life Sentence, Katy Keene and Ragdoll. Unfortunately for Hale, none of them have enjoyed the seven-season success of PLL — but there’s still hope for Ragdoll, which hasn’t been canceled or renewed by AMC. We’re rooting for you, Lucy! After all, third time’s the charm.

Most memorable project since PLL: Though nothing tops her turn as Aria on PLL, Hale both starred in and executive produced the well-received movies Borrego and The Hating Game.

Upcoming projects: The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, The Gemini Lounge, Mort in Sherman Oaks, Which Brings Me to You

Shay Mitchell

PLL role: Emily Fields

What’s she been up to? Mitchell continued acting after PLL, and appeared in shows like Miracle Workers, Trese and Dollface. But she’s been staying busy offscreen too, welcoming her first child in 2019 and her second last month. She also launched her own brand, BÉIS, in 2018, which sells travel accessories.

Most memorable project since PLL: We’re here to remind you that Mitchell had a pretty juicy role in You, one of Netflix’s biggest shows, after her time on PLL came to an end. Mitchell played Peach, Beck’s (Elizabeth Lail) wealthy bestie who meets her bloody end thanks to Joe (Penn Badgley).

Upcoming projects: Mitchell has one project in the works, Something from Tiffany’s. The rom-com, which is based on a novel by Melissa Hill, will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video this fall.

Ashley Benson

PLL role: Hanna Marin

What’s she been up to? Benson has kept working since PLL wrapped, but has mostly acted in smaller films and shorts, with the exception of the 2018 Elisabeth Moss film, Her Smell. Benson’s most recent acting credit was in this year’s thriller Private Property, but perhaps her most attention-grabbing moment since PLL was her now-viral sex bench photos with her girlfriend at the time, Cara Delevingne. They’ve since broken up, but the paparazzi photos live on.

Most memorable project since PLL: Though her most memorable role is still probably Hanna, she did show up on the Ravenswood spinoff for two episodes.

Upcoming projects: The future is looking bright for Benson, who we can expect to see in a slew of new projects, including zombie comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, John Travolta thriller American Metal, comedy Lapham Rising and quarantine horror movie 18 & Over.

Troian Bellisario

PLL role: Spencer Hastings

What’s she been up to? Bellisario has appeared in films and shows like Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Stumptown and Doula. Not long before PLL ended, she married Suits star Patrick J. Adams and collaborated with him on the 2018 film Clara.

Most memorable project since PLL: Bellasario also appeared on two episodes of Suits, and playing opposite Cate Blanchett in Where’d You Go, Bernadette ain’t too shabby.

Upcoming projects: Bellisario has one upcoming project. Fans can look forward to seeing her in Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins, an 80’s video game-inspired action-comedy also featuring David Arquette.

Sasha Pieterse

PLL role: Alison DiLaurentis

What’s she been up to? Pieterse has mostly stepped away from the screen since PLL ended, but she did reprise her role as Alison for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a spinoff that premiered on Freeform in 2019. She’s also appeared in The Honor List and Epic Night. In between all of that, she also found time to get married, have her first child and even pen her own cookbook, Sasha in Good Taste, emerging as the clear overachiever of the crew (Spencer, move aside!).

Most memorable project since PLL: While it’s hard to beat her original turn as Alison, it was pretty iconic of Pieterse to return to PLL in The Perfectionists.

Upcoming projects: Pieterse will appear in Ivy & Bean, an upcoming Netflix family film also starring Jane Lynch and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.