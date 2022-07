The 07, defined by the 46807 zip code in Fort Wayne, has taken on a life and spirit of its own. The area is filled with front porch communities where you know your neighbors' names, can view a wide variety of public art, and take in the beauty of historic homes, tree-lined streets, and public greenspaces. It is also fortunate to have a wide variety of locally owned small businesses.

