CHICAGO (CBS) -- Service was halted after a man with a gun was spotted on the CTA Brown Line tracks Tuesday evening.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the search for the armed man ultimately led to a dramatic arrest. But before that, it was quite the right home for those taking the Brown Line Tuesday night.When a train arrived at the Chicago Avenue and Franklin Street stop in River North Tuesday evening, passengers were ordered to stay put – because a man was waving a gun on might be on the platform or the tracks.Video posted to Twitter by Brown...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO