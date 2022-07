This story is co-published with the Hyde Park Herald. It took a weekend for a sewage backup to be cleaned up. Several weeks for the property manager to respond to texts about a broken back door. For other problems—mice “flying out the walls”; broken doors, lights, and security cameras; mold; garbage in the alleys—tenants allege months came and went with no fix from owner and manager 312 Real Estate.

