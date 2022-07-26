Rege-Jean Page on returning to 'Bridgerton', "We're not gonna touch that"

Good Morning America

Fans have been burning to see Rege-Jean Page's the Duke of Hastings, back on their screens since season one of Bridgerton ended. However, it doesn't seem he'll be making a return anytime soon.

While appearing on Monday's Good Morning America, host Michael Strahan asked Page, "What do you say to all those fans, they're still waiting and clamoring for you to come back?"

"I mean, I'll take the compliment that's built in there," the 34-year-old actor replied. "I'm so glad that they had a good time and they want more. Shonda [Rhimes] and I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing."

He added, "Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place. He was emotionally broken and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him. He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating. They lived happily ever after, we’re not gonna touch that."

Bridgerton became a phenom when it hit Netflix in December 2020. The first season focused on the love story between Page's character and Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton. Each season of the series, which is based on Julia Quinn's collection of novels of the same name, will, like the books, focus on a different member of the Bridgerton clan's love story.

Season two, which centered around Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the family, premiered in March 2022. Season three is in the works and will focus on the family's third son, Colin, played by Luke Newton.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.