Patriots' updated 90-man roster by jersey number for training camp

The New England Patriots are set to begin 2022 training camp. Many new faces are in the organization, as well as returning players.

As players fight to make the team, several jersey numbers have been given out over the course of camp. Now, players on the bubble will be given an opportunity to fight for spots, with the first preseason game a little less than a month away.

It can be difficult to keep track of who is on the roster, as life moves fast in the NFL. Today, we are taking a look at New England’s updated 90-man roster, with training camp ready to begin.

. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo By Streeter Lecka)

Syndication: The Record

. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

#6: K Nick Folk

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. PATRIOTS 3

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

.Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#17: WR Kristian Wilkerson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28, 2021: (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

#63: OL Chasen Hines

LSU guard Chasen Hines, right, and offensive tackle Austin Deculus run through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

#65: DL LaBryan Ray

Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray (89) against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 7, 2019. Ray101

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#67: OL Darryl Williams

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

#72: OL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

#92: Davon Godchaux

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports