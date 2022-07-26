ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots' updated 90-man roster by jersey number for training camp

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtW95_0gtFQMGr00

The New England Patriots are set to begin 2022 training camp. Many new faces are in the organization, as well as returning players.

As players fight to make the team, several jersey numbers have been given out over the course of camp. Now, players on the bubble will be given an opportunity to fight for spots, with the first preseason game a little less than a month away.

It can be difficult to keep track of who is on the roster, as life moves fast in the NFL. Today, we are taking a look at New England’s updated 90-man roster, with training camp ready to begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXwa7_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzsYe_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hrp7f_0gtFQMGr00
(Photo By Streeter Lecka)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puFXz_0gtFQMGr00
Syndication: The Record
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6tgo_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxXqX_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

#6: K Nick Folk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVPE9_0gtFQMGr00
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. PATRIOTS 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTNAj_0gtFQMGr00
(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkKaY_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214MS9_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PA64H_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Erc1b_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2rjb_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxgR2_0gtFQMGr00
.Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#17: WR Kristian Wilkerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Bvtw_0gtFQMGr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iP0M_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1safCD_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KJVi_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZGVD_0gtFQMGr00
FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28, 2021:  (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ixbG_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357zmx_0gtFQMGr00
. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0pzK_0gtFQMGr00
. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoEQE_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26k8wq_0gtFQMGr00
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TH89m_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vZus_0gtFQMGr00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zxuxk_0gtFQMGr00
. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPkzx_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12klS0_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYqLD_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WB9k_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNiFE_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7brE_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGoL2_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW8NZ_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DAUg_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXARB_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLwL4_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39twvb_0gtFQMGr00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJeGF_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1xjE_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6Uzo_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25X7Wq_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmsWp_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMmzF_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og6SR_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liSIS_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaSfU_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6IWg_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8c0M_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCX0m_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lvc2u_0gtFQMGr00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

#63: OL Chasen Hines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ao7rw_0gtFQMGr00
LSU guard Chasen Hines, right, and offensive tackle Austin Deculus run through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcyBX_0gtFQMGr00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZ4FP_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

#65: DL LaBryan Ray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dUZ4_0gtFQMGr00
Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray (89) against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 7, 2019. Ray101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4Vqe_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBptp_0gtFQMGr00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#67: OL Darryl Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZpyK_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPB8G_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCmFs_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Ox7_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgunG_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

#72: OL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNifM_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7rYC_0gtFQMGr00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23q3pt_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAsRr_0gtFQMGr00
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8gFQ_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcWZD_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOdMl_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZDAw_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VLD2_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHiRL_0gtFQMGr00
. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPBaW_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxhn5_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8TlH_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

#92: Davon Godchaux

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGIMz_0gtFQMGr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6a8E_0gtFQMGr00
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h3ql_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKf3D_0gtFQMGr00
(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOrSL_0gtFQMGr00
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YcVZ_0gtFQMGr00
. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

