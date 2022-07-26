Obituary for James Toney

Frieda Oertel Green entered peacefully into rest on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the age of 93. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022, with a visitation starting at 1:30 PM until the time of the service which will begin at 2:30 PM, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeRidder.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO