ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacoco, LA

Obituary for James Toney

westcentralsbest.com
 2 days ago

Funeral services for James Toney, 75, of Anacoco will be held at 2:00 p.m....

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Patricia Brooks

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Good Hope Baptist Cemetery in Anacoco, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
ANACOCO, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Loretta Mae Simmons

Loretta Mae Simmons entered peacefully into rest on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 80. Visitation will be Friday, July 29, 2022 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 HWY 171 South DeRidder, Louisiana 70634. Rosary will be Friday, July 29, 2022...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Frances Peacock Coker

Frances Peacock-Coker was born in Deridder, Louisiana to Lonnie and Willie Mae Peacock on November 30, 1929. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder.
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Frieda I Green

Frieda Oertel Green entered peacefully into rest on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the age of 93. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022, with a visitation starting at 1:30 PM until the time of the service which will begin at 2:30 PM, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeRidder.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
DERIDDER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anacoco, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Anacoco, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Jacob Michot Arrested in Lafayette and Returned to Rapides Parish

RPSO announced yesterday that Jacob Martin Michot, 20, was taken into custody without incident in Lafayette, LA by members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in reference to the contempt of court bench warrant issued in court on Monday by Judge Greg Beard. Michot was booked into the...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RPSO Makes Arrest in Identity Theft/Exploitation of Persons with Infirmities Investigation

On Sunday, July 19, 2022, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a report of identity theft of a resident at a long-term care facility in Pineville, LA. The investigation identified Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, of Alexandria as a suspect. The investigation included interviews and surveillance video from numerous Pineville businesses allowing Detectives to establish sufficient probable cause supporting the original allegations.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been accused of committing identity theft and the exploitation of the infirmed. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, has been charged with identity theft of a value greater than $1,000 on a victim 65 years or older, attempted identity theft of a value between $300-$500 of a victim 65 years or older and the exploitation of persons with infirmities.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Toney
Natchitoches Times

Duck Dynasty brothers dig for treasure outside Natchitoches for new show

Jase and Jep Robertson explored the site of Camp Salubrity and Bayou Pierre north of Natchitoches several months ago in search of historic treasure. Their journey was documented for their new show, Duck Family Treasure, in which they search and excavate historic sites in search of artifacts from a bygone era.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
99.9 KTDY

King Creole Elvis Festival is Coming to Louisiana

The King Creole Elvis Festival returns to Louisiana for a three-day weekend that will excite Elvis fans from around the state and the world. Elvis Presley's career is deeply rooted in Louisiana history as portrayed in the recent box office hit, "Elvis". In February, the King returns to Louisiana. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests for July 7-21, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database unless otherwise stated. •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Mark A. Bynog, w/m, 55, FTA. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 567, resisting, remaining. Laura Riedl, w/f, 27,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder Police investigating two drive-by shootings

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department said it is investigating two separate drive-by shooting incidents in the area. The first shooting happened on July 18, 2022, around 12:20 a.m. while the second was on July 27 around the same time. No injuries were reported from either shooting and both occurred near the Pine Tree Lane and Hillcrest area in the Twin Lakes subdivision.
DERIDDER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com

DPSO salutes veterans with special SUV

MANSFIELD, La. -- Veterans Day may still be just over three months away, but the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office couldn't wait that long to show its every day support for the men and women who have served their country. Sheriff Jayson Richardson set aside one of the fleet's SUVs to...
MANSFIELD, LA
cenlanow.com

‘Disorderly’ crowd disrupts Alexandria business

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Several people were detained and three people were cited for disturbing the peace after a large crowd in the area of Jackson Street near Windsor Place became unruly. A Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy working an off-duty security detail on Jackson Street requested assistance around 1:45...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Organizers respond after Oakdale mayoral recall fails

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The organizers of a petition to recall Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul have responded after falling short of the signatures needed. More than 900 signatures were necessary for a recall election. Organizer Bridget Perkins said the recall petition was signed by more than 600 people. To be...
OAKDALE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man’s passion for Louisiana plants and butterflies has led to the creation of a bed and breakfast, where the focus is on nature. Dave McNamara takes us to the tiny town of Pitkin, where the flowers, and butterflies, are in full bloom, in the Heart of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Narcotics Arrest Results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized

On Wednesday July 20, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Deputies arrested Devetric Devon Boyd (27) from a traffic stop on Dallas Street in Alexandria, LA, for possession of CDS I with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and flight from an officer.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy