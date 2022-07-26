ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Joe Ann Calvy LLC presented Image Award

By Michaele Duke Williamsburg Hometown Chamber Director
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williamsburg Hometown Chamber’s latest Image Award recipient was recently presented to the Joe Ann Calvy Law Office, Kingstree. Joe Ann Calvy, Esquire, graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1997. She was admitted to practice law in the South Carolina state courts in 1998, admitted to...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for July 12-18

EISCHEID, Dennis George, 88, of Daniel Island died July 10. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. FECHTER, Christopher James, 41, of Goose Creek died July 10. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner. GUEST, Mary, 90, of Daniel Island died July 9. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Wright celebrates grand opening

A crowd turned out to celebrate Leslie Wright and her grand opening of L.W. Wright Counseling Services. Wright, a Kingstree native, graduated from Claflin University where she majored in Sociology. She furthered her education at Grand Canyon University in Professional Counseling. Wright worked for Waccamaw EOC and Mental Health before opening the location at 204 Short Street, Kingstree.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for July 12-18

BOTTS, Emma Huckabee, 92, of Summerville died July 14. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. CHEVERIE, Thomas Edward, 66, of Summerville died July 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DALTON, James A., 86, of Summerville died July 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamsburg County, SC
Williamsburg County, SC
Government
City
Kingstree, SC
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

200-year-old manufacturing company opens new site in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Local and state officials Thursday will be celebrating the grand opening of a nearly 200-year-old manufacturing company’s new Cooper River site. Governor Henry McMaster, Berkeley County officials and others are getting a first look at the new site. Dupont is expanding their business and...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
wpde.com

FMU becomes first SC university to be recognized as Professional Doctorate University

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Francis Marion University recently became the first university in South Carolina to be recognized as a Professional Doctorate University. The classification was approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) in June. It enables the university to offer additional doctoral programs in the field of health sciences or other professional disciplines.
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

DuPont opens SC medical device plant in Berkeley County

DuPont marked the opening of a new biopharmaceutical plant near Moncks Corner that will expand the chemical conglomerate's production of flexible tubing for the medical industry. The Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing factory at the Charleston International Manufacturing Center near Moncks Corner employs 25 workers and is expected to double that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#The S C Supreme Court#Exchange Bank#Legal Assistants#Vital Aging
The Post and Courier

Rise of the 'Swamp Fox' of Berkeley County

“General Francis Marion was an ugly little man who walked with a limp . . . but he was the man most feared by the British during the American Revolution,” said Christine Swager, historian and author of many books about the Revolution. General Nathaniel Greene* sent a letter to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry Food Bank hosting free farmers market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Friday will host a farmers market food distribution event. LCFB will provide fresh produce at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be at Webster University (4105 Faber Place Drive, North Charleston) from 9:00 a.m. to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Florence News Journal

DO YOU REMEMBER? - Sept. 27, 2022

605 EAST EVANS STREET – The Florence School of Vocal Culture and Piano Instruction was located in this house which appeared in an ad in the 1905 City Directory. It advertised sight singing, the Virgil Clavier method, technique, breathing and ear training with Mrs. Norma Howle Wysong, a pupil of the A.K. Virgil School and other best instructors in vocal and instrumental music in New York. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

Miller-Motte College hosting school supply giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Miller-Motte College is hosting a school supply giveaway for Lowcountry students. The event will take place at the college’s North Charleston campus (8085 Rivers Avenue) on August 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Students in Kindergarten through high school can bring their own...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach writer receives national attention for mental health advocacy

MYRTLE BEACH — A local writer and veteran is gaining national attention as he works to end the stigma surrounding schizophrenia and other similar mental health conditions. Jason Jepson, now 41, of Myrtle Beach, was around 24 years old when he began developing symptoms of a relatively rare chronic mental health condition called schizoaffective disorder.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE - Cellco Partnership

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 39foot small cell utility pole. There is no anticipated lighting. The site location is 8995 University Blvd, North Charleston, Charleston County, SC 29406 (32° 58' 30.03" North, 80° 03' 45.95" West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1219728. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS - Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/ applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/ environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. Terracon Reference No.: 49227322. AD# 2014120.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Former K-9 officer to be honored in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH — The Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor one of its beloved former officers with an escort beginning at 11:30 a.m. on July 29. Former K-9 Officer Kane, who served for eight years in narcotics detection for the HCSO and retired in December 2021, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway planned for Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will distribute food to families in need during a giveaway event planned for Thursday in Summerville. The community food giveaway will begin at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until supplies are gone. Items are given away on a first come, first serve basis. People are encouraged to arrive […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy