Joe Ann Calvy LLC presented Image Award

605 EAST EVANS STREET – The Florence School of Vocal Culture and Piano Instruction was located in this house which appeared in an ad in the 1905 City Directory. It advertised sight singing, the Virgil Clavier method, technique, breathing and ear training with Mrs. Norma Howle Wysong, a pupil of the A.K. Virgil School and other best instructors in vocal and instrumental music in New York.

