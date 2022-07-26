Joe Ann Calvy LLC presented Image Award

PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 39foot small cell utility pole. There is no anticipated lighting. The site location is 8995 University Blvd, North Charleston, Charleston County, SC 29406 (32° 58' 30.03" North, 80° 03' 45.95" West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1219728. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS - Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/ applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/ environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. Terracon Reference No.: 49227322. AD# 2014120.
