Penn State Football: ESPN releases game-by-game predictions for every Nittany Lions game in 2022

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The almighty Football Power Index ran by ESPN has laid down the law on precisely which games Penn State will and won’t win during the 2022 college football season. ESPN’s model released its exact percentage prediction for how likely the Nittany Lions are to win every game on their schedule.

You can read through all 12 statistics for PSU’s regular season games right here:

Penn State Schedule

Purdue (Away): 9/1 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX

ESPN FPI win probability: 60.2%

Ohio (Home): 9/10 at 12:00 p.m. on ABC

ESPN FPI win probability: 97.5%

Auburn (Away): 9/17 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

ESPN FPI win probability: 37.4%

Central Michigan (Home): 9/24 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 93.8%

Northwestern (Home): 10/1 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 90.1%

Michigan (Away): 10/15 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 33.1%

Minnesota (Home): 10/22 at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI win probability: 75.3%

Ohio State (Home): 10/29 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 17.1%

Indiana (Away): 11/5 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 75.3%

Maryland (Home): 11/12 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 73.2%

Rutgers (Away): 11/19 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 82.8%

Michigan State (Home): 11/26 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 58.6%

Recap

ESPN’s game-by-game model has Penn State favored in 9-of-12 games, while the overall FPI prediction for the Nittany Lions is 8-4. With losses coming from Ohio State and Michigan, as well as to Auburn when the Nittany Lions travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium in the third game of the year. Penn State was able to hold on and defeat the Tigers at home a year ago. But the change in home field advantage could likely spell a War Eagle win, even though they were just picked last in the SEC West under second-year head coach Bryan Harsin.

What’s your prediction for the 2022 Penn State record? Which games does ESPN have totally wrong? And which ones are they spot on about? Surely, PSU has better than a 17% chance to take down Ohio State.