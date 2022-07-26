ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Highly-regarded 2025 QB gearing up for return to the Swamp

By Corey Bender about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y91og_0gtFHNu700

The Gators are set to meet with one of the elite 2025 quarterbacks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Regrets What He Wore To First Practice

Baker Mayfield has a lot to get used to as he heads into his first season with the Carolina Panthers, including the humid weather of the southeastern U.S. For his first practice at the Panthers' training camp facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback made a rookie mistake.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin Responds to Matt Corral's Comments on Attending Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin responded to comments made earlier in the week by his former quarterback on Wednesday, believing they will blow over in time. Former Rebel Matt Corral, selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, recently stated that he "took the easy way out" in choosing Ole Miss for his college career.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swamp#Gators#American Football
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Make Roster Moves at Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts don't have many questions on their roster heading into the 2022 season, but a persistent one is questionable depth at wide receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts made a couple of moves to try and address that concern with the addition of John Hurst who has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Florida State Football: Mike Norvell era is coming to an end

The Florida State Seminoles haven’t been good in years, and head coach Mike Norvell is apparently not the guy to change that. While historically strong, the Florida State Seminoles have been one of college football’s punching bags over the past several years, having not seen a winning season since 2017–a drought that is seemingly not going to come to an end under head coach Mike Norvell.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ohio State makes cut for 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn, commitment date set

COLUMBUS — Four-star Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tennesse) quarterback Brock Glenn released his final five schools Thursday — and Ohio State made the cut. The No. 20 rated quarterback in the 2023 cycle according to the On3 Consensus Rankings also included Florida State, Auburn, TCU and LSU. Florida State has been the trendy pick to land Glenn for most of the last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Touted football recruit Jaylen Mbakwe picks Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's defensive backfield depth got another leg up courtesy of Jaylen Mbakwe's commitment Tuesday. Mbakwe, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Pinson, Alabama, is No. 5 on the 2024 ESPN 300. "Obviously Alabama is a championship-winning program," Mbakwe told ESPN. "I'm a winner. So that stood out to me. Academic program....
PINSON, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy