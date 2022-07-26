Highly-regarded 2025 QB gearing up for return to the Swamp

The Florida State Seminoles haven’t been good in years, and head coach Mike Norvell is apparently not the guy to change that. While historically strong, the Florida State Seminoles have been one of college football’s punching bags over the past several years, having not seen a winning season since 2017–a drought that is seemingly not going to come to an end under head coach Mike Norvell.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO