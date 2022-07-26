ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: Florida football sets a date for fall camp

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txihf_0gtFHFqJ00
Florida coach Billy Napier. (Jordan McKendrick/UAA Communications)

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

Can you feel it? Fall camp is just around the corner. UF will report for fall camp on August 2 and practice will begin for the 2022 season on September 3.

Florida will have 25 practices to prepare for the Utah Utes and the rest of their 2022 schedule.

“Year one each part of your offseason program, each phase the first time you’ve done it with a new group of players, a new staff, at a new place. So you’re learning together,” Napier said at SEC Media Days. “I’m so proud of this staff in terms of, I think sometimes when you’re building, the intangibles you want your players to display as competitors, those same things are required of your staff. I think we’ve learned a lot as we move forward. I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made. Really impressed with the players in terms (of) they’ve embraced the work.”

