Auburn, AL

Auburn still communicating with 4-star Big Ten commitment

By Keith Niebuhr about 5 hours
 2 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Four-star offensive tackle/guard Clay Wedin committed to Mihigan State on June 14, but Auburn has never stopped recruiting him.

