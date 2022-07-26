Auburn still communicating with 4-star Big Ten commitment

Montgomery, Alabama-based designer Ashley Gilbreath developed a lifelong love affair with design at a young age. Gilbreath says that while she didn’t grow up with the fanciest of things, her mother had an innate ability to make everything in their home intentional, thoughtful, and beautiful, which inspired her mission as a designer to equip people to do the same at any stage of life.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO