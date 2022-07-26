Ranking the position groups: No. 4, the defensive line

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 EDGE and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley will visit Alabama, sources told Blue & Gold Thursday afternoon. The 6-6, 245-pounder, who ranks as the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 EDGE according to the 2023 On3 Consensus, pledged to the Fighting Irish last summer. He’s taken a total of five visits to South Bend, including an official visit in June. This Saturday will be his second trip to Alabama, as he also visited Tuscaloosa in January.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO