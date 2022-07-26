Ranking the position groups: No. 4, the defensive line

Related
Alabama football’s Nick Saban considered shocking move after ‘Kick Six’ Auburn loss
Rumors of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban’s retirement have surfaced recently, ushering in a wave of speculation from college football fans. But what if this isn’t even the closest that Saban has come to stepping away from the sidelines?. The legendary Alabama football coach was considering this...
No. 1 2024 recruit from state of Alabama spurns Tigers
The No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama is staying home, but he won’t be coming to Auburn. Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, who was the No. 1 ranked recruit in Alabama and the No. 36 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports, chose the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday.
Four-Star QB Brock Glenn narrows list, sets commitment date
Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn of Memphis (TN) Lausanne Collegiate School is down to five schools– Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, TCU, and LSU. The 6-foot-2, 195 pounder will announce his college decision on Saturday, July 30th. Glenn went in-depth on his finalists. Auburn. “I love the coaches at Auburn...
Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised to land bluechip defensive lineman
Cypress Woods High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is set to make a decision Monday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 300 overall prospect, is down to a final five of Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas:
LOOK: Caleb Williams hypes up Travis Dye ahead of 2022 season
New USC quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to get to work in Los Angeles with just over a month until the Trojans kick off the season versus Rice. On Monday, Williams took to Twitter to hype up his new running back Travis Dye. Along with a graphic showing Dye’s 1,271 yards from 2021, he tweeted, “You see it!!!”
Ohio State makes cut for 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn, commitment date set
COLUMBUS — Four-star Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tennesse) quarterback Brock Glenn released his final five schools Thursday — and Ohio State made the cut. The No. 20 rated quarterback in the 2023 cycle according to the On3 Consensus Rankings also included Florida State, Auburn, TCU and LSU. Florida State has been the trendy pick to land Glenn for most of the last month.
5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is a true dual-sport star
Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is not only a star football prospect, but has also gone viral for his exploits on the track, where he is considered a legitimate Olympic-level sprinter. Harbor...
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba sets two weekend visits
One of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2023 cycle will be busy in the Sunshine State this weekend. IMG Academy (Fla.) EDGE Samuel M’Pemba announced that he will be at Florida for the Gators’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ Event tomorrow before heading to Miami on Saturday.
Lane Kiffin on conference realignment: ‘It just doesn’t seem right’
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has remained outspoken on the issues of NIL and conference realignment throughout the offseason as he compares the model to a professional league with no rules. With the recent addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and last summers move by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, something feels off for the coach who has spent time from coast to coast.
LISTEN: The biggest recruiting weekend in modern Ole Miss football history? You better believe it.
Ole Miss will host a star-studded group of 2023 prospects starting Friday, including four-star in-state targets Ayden Williams and Suntarine Perkins. And that’s just for starters. Ben Garrett (Ole Miss Spirit, On3) and David Johnson (Inside the Rebels, 247) have the very latest in another crossover podcast previewing the...
Ugonna Kingsley reclassifies to 2022, remains a five-star
Ugonna Kingsley is the best defensive big I have scouted in the last five years. This is a lot of the reason why he was ranked No. 5 in On3’s 2023 rankings. His ability to take over a game on that end of the floor is unparalleled in the high school game today. I live-scouted multiple games where Kinglsey finished with double-figure blocked shots, completely dominating the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive Line Standout TJ Lindsey Recaps Great Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame made a strong impression on 2024 defensive line standout TJ Lindsey
Ivan Maisel: Is the preseason hype surrounding Ohio State warranted?
Ohio State enters the 2022 season as one of the most hyped teams in the NCAA. They return multiple pieces from the nation’s top offense last fall, specifically one of this year’s Heisman favorites, and should have an improved defense. There’s a lot of talk surrounding the Buckeyes, though, for a team that hasn’t hit the field yet. Even so, On3’s Ivan Maisel says the noise is more than warranted.
4-star 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford sets trio of unofficial visits
Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Jalyn Crawford has blossomed into one of the country’s top prospects in the rising junior class. The four-star holds Power Five offers from across the nation, and has been busy visiting those programs. That includes the end of this month, when he’ll see three programs...
Marcus Freeman explains how Notre Dame will approach its starting QB competition
Marcus Freeman is enjoying everything that comes with the Notre Dame quarterback competition prior to naming the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish. To illustrate, two talented signal callers will be battling for the right to begin the season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback — Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne. During an appearance on SportsCenter on Thursday, Freeman explained how the Fighting Irish are approaching their ongoing competition as the season gets closer.
Notre Dame five-star EDGE commit Keon Keeley to visit SEC program
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 EDGE and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley will visit Alabama, sources told Blue & Gold Thursday afternoon. The 6-6, 245-pounder, who ranks as the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 EDGE according to the 2023 On3 Consensus, pledged to the Fighting Irish last summer. He’s taken a total of five visits to South Bend, including an official visit in June. This Saturday will be his second trip to Alabama, as he also visited Tuscaloosa in January.
Tuskegee basketball adds three to 2022 recruiting class
TUSKEGEE, Ala. – The Tuskegee men’s basketball program has announced the addition of three signees for 2022-23 in Dylan Cambridge, Kusamae Draper, and D’Anthony Pennington. The three additions along with xx returners from last year’s squad will look for a successful 2022-23 season. Dylan Cambridge l...
Pac-12 running back commit on the verge of landing an offer from Gators?
Four-star running back from the Sunshine State is set to spend multiple days in Gainesville in hopes of landing a Gators offer.
Penn State Football: ESPN releases game-by-game predictions for every Nittany Lions game in 2022
The almighty Football Power Index ran by ESPN has laid down the law on precisely which games Penn State will and won’t win during the 2022 college football season. ESPN’s model released its exact percentage prediction for how likely the Nittany Lions are to win every game on their schedule.
Atlanta Falcons Name Marcus Mariota QB1
Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota will get a fresh start in his NFL career. This offseason he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons after they traded Matt Ryan. This will be the third NFL team for Marcus Mariota after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 and playing his last two seasons with the Raiders.
