How to watch, follow Big Ten Media Days; Penn State is down a commitment: Newsstand

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for July 26 include information on how to watch and follow Big Ten Media Days plus the latest award watch lists and much more.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Tuesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Big Ten Media Days.

Penn State will not be on hand until Wednesday. But, the event starts this morning at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Commissioner Kevin Warren will kick things off at 10:15 a.m. ET before players and coaches from Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, and Michigan speak. You can follow it all here inside The Lions Den forum at BWI. Big Ten Network will also be on the air for much of the day to bring you the latest news, notes, and interviews. You can watch that coverage either on BTN or via the FOX Sports app here.

In other news, Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. made the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. It goes annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Finally, for this section, Penn State did lose a commitment on Monday. Three-star receiver Yazeed Haynes has reopened his recruitment. He never expressly announced the news but instead simply removed his commitment status from his Twitter bio. It drops the Lions’ Class of 2023 to 18 members. And, it leaves the program with just one receiver commit at this point in time. That pledge is from New Jersey four-star Ejani Shakir.

Headlines of the day

Penn State at Big Ten Media Days: Potential storylines for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions: Flounders, PennLive

Big Ten Media Days primer: What to expect from Penn State and the conference on Day 1 in Indianapolis: Pickel, BWI

Penn State Shut Out of Big Ten Preseason Honors: Wogenrich, SI

Yazeed Haynes removes Penn State commitment status from his Twitter bio: Pickel, BWI

Five Questions for James Franklin Ahead of Big Ten Media Days: Jones, Statecollege.com

Why ESPN thinks Penn State has a (somewhat) realistic path to the CFP: Bauer, BWI

Power rankings | Where each Big Ten football quarterback stands ahead of the 2022 season: Allen, Daily Collegian

Penn State picked third in B1G East in preseason conference poll: Bauer, BWI

Big Ten Media Days 2022: Conference realignment, scheduling formats among storylines to watch in Indianapolis: Fornelli, CBS Sports

Quote of the day

“Lamont never makes the same mistake twice. He’s like a computer. He can process it, walk through it, and spit it back out. So in Penn State’s scheme, he’s perfect. He’s ahead of a lot of the corners I’ve trained before.”

—DeWayne Brown, athletic trainer and founder of 2Tenths Speed & Agility, to BWI about PSU Class of 2023 defensive back commit Lamont Payne.