ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How to watch, follow Big Ten Media Days; Penn State is down a commitment: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ch6Id_0gtFGqWh00
Big Life. Big Stage. Big Ten logo on display prior to the Big Ten Conference Championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for July 26 include information on how to watch and follow Big Ten Media Days plus the latest award watch lists and much more.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Tuesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Big Ten Media Days.

Penn State will not be on hand until Wednesday. But, the event starts this morning at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Commissioner Kevin Warren will kick things off at 10:15 a.m. ET before players and coaches from Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, and Michigan speak. You can follow it all here inside The Lions Den forum at BWI. Big Ten Network will also be on the air for much of the day to bring you the latest news, notes, and interviews. You can watch that coverage either on BTN or via the FOX Sports app here.

In other news, Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr. made the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. It goes annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Finally, for this section, Penn State did lose a commitment on Monday. Three-star receiver Yazeed Haynes has reopened his recruitment. He never expressly announced the news but instead simply removed his commitment status from his Twitter bio. It drops the Lions’ Class of 2023 to 18 members. And, it leaves the program with just one receiver commit at this point in time. That pledge is from New Jersey four-star Ejani Shakir.

Headlines of the day

Penn State at Big Ten Media Days: Potential storylines for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions: Flounders, PennLive

Big Ten Media Days primer: What to expect from Penn State and the conference on Day 1 in Indianapolis: Pickel, BWI

Penn State Shut Out of Big Ten Preseason Honors: Wogenrich, SI

Yazeed Haynes removes Penn State commitment status from his Twitter bio: Pickel, BWI

Five Questions for James Franklin Ahead of Big Ten Media Days: Jones, Statecollege.com

Why ESPN thinks Penn State has a (somewhat) realistic path to the CFP: Bauer, BWI

Power rankings | Where each Big Ten football quarterback stands ahead of the 2022 season: Allen, Daily Collegian

Penn State picked third in B1G East in preseason conference poll: Bauer, BWI

Big Ten Media Days 2022: Conference realignment, scheduling formats among storylines to watch in Indianapolis: Fornelli, CBS Sports

Quote of the day

“Lamont never makes the same mistake twice. He’s like a computer. He can process it, walk through it, and spit it back out. So in Penn State’s scheme, he’s perfect. He’s ahead of a lot of the corners I’ve trained before.”

DeWayne Brown, athletic trainer and founder of 2Tenths Speed & Agility, to BWI about PSU Class of 2023 defensive back commit Lamont Payne.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky Quarterback Beau Allen Enters the Transfer Portal

Quarterback Beau Allen will not conclude his playing career at the University of Kentucky. KSR has learned Allen will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. Allen confirmed the news on social media minutes ago. “I have the utmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Lane Kiffin gives hilarious response to Nick Saban meme

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most public figures in all of college football. He’s also an emotional coach, who wears his thoughts and feelings on his sleeve during games. In the internet age, this has always made him the target for memes. Former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin knows that.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
On3.com

5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is a true dual-sport star

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is not only a star football prospect, but has also gone viral for his exploits on the track, where he is considered a legitimate Olympic-level sprinter. Harbor...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football news: Scott Frost gets brutally honest on crazy travel with USC, UCLA in Big Ten

The Big Ten has made major news due to its restructuring of the conference. It was announced that USC and UCLA will be joining the conference in 2024 which has been controversial among college football fans. One of the concerns is that the new conference alignment is much less geographically intact. USC and UCLA elected to leave the PAC 12 which is based on the West Coast in favor of the Big Ten which traditionally is based in the Mid West.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Ohio State makes cut for 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn, commitment date set

COLUMBUS — Four-star Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tennesse) quarterback Brock Glenn released his final five schools Thursday — and Ohio State made the cut. The No. 20 rated quarterback in the 2023 cycle according to the On3 Consensus Rankings also included Florida State, Auburn, TCU and LSU. Florida State has been the trendy pick to land Glenn for most of the last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
On3.com

Ivan Maisel: Is the preseason hype surrounding Ohio State warranted?

Ohio State enters the 2022 season as one of the most hyped teams in the NCAA. They return multiple pieces from the nation’s top offense last fall, specifically one of this year’s Heisman favorites, and should have an improved defense. There’s a lot of talk surrounding the Buckeyes, though, for a team that hasn’t hit the field yet. Even so, On3’s Ivan Maisel says the noise is more than warranted.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

LOOK: Caleb Williams hypes up Travis Dye ahead of 2022 season

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to get to work in Los Angeles with just over a month until the Trojans kick off the season versus Rice. On Monday, Williams took to Twitter to hype up his new running back Travis Dye. Along with a graphic showing Dye’s 1,271 yards from 2021, he tweeted, “You see it!!!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Four-Star QB Brock Glenn narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn of Memphis (TN) Lausanne Collegiate School is down to five schools– Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, TCU, and LSU. The 6-foot-2, 195 pounder will announce his college decision on Saturday, July 30th. Glenn went in-depth on his finalists. Auburn. “I love the coaches at Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

DL target from Georgia names top five ahead of Tennessee visit

Since visiting Tennessee last month for the first time, Tavion Gadson has been planning to make the trip to Knoxville again this weekend. He's hoping to make his college decision in the near future, and he revealed a short list of favorites Wednesday night ahead of his scheduled visit with the Vols on Saturday.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Newsstand#College Football#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Btn#Fox Sports
On3.com

Lane Kiffin on conference realignment: ‘It just doesn’t seem right’

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has remained outspoken on the issues of NIL and conference realignment throughout the offseason as he compares the model to a professional league with no rules. With the recent addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and last summers move by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, something feels off for the coach who has spent time from coast to coast.
OXFORD, MS
AllPennState

Once Again, Penn State Could Change College Football

Penn State football players held a players-only meeting in July with the head of the College Football Players Association that included references to unionizing, according to the CFBPA's executive director. What, if anything, comes of that could place Penn State at the forefront of change in college football once again.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Top-500 DB Kenton Kirkland is taking unofficial visit to Kentucky

After receiving a commitment from three-star cornerback Nasir Addison on Saturday, Kentucky’s hot recruiting run in July continued. The Wildcats are looking to keep the good times rolling after the dead period ended on Monday. Programs can now return to hosting prospects on campus for visits. Kentucky is quickly...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba sets two weekend visits

One of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2023 cycle will be busy in the Sunshine State this weekend. IMG Academy (Fla.) EDGE Samuel M’Pemba announced that he will be at Florida for the Gators’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ Event tomorrow before heading to Miami on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Notre Dame five-star EDGE commit Keon Keeley to visit SEC program

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 EDGE and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley will visit Alabama, sources told Blue & Gold Thursday afternoon. The 6-6, 245-pounder, who ranks as the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 EDGE according to the 2023 On3 Consensus, pledged to the Fighting Irish last summer. He’s taken a total of five visits to South Bend, including an official visit in June. This Saturday will be his second trip to Alabama, as he also visited Tuscaloosa in January.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

4-star 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford sets trio of unofficial visits

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Jalyn Crawford has blossomed into one of the country’s top prospects in the rising junior class. The four-star holds Power Five offers from across the nation, and has been busy visiting those programs. That includes the end of this month, when he’ll see three programs...
LILBURN, GA
On3.com

Ugonna Kingsley reclassifies to 2022, remains a five-star

Ugonna Kingsley is the best defensive big I have scouted in the last five years. This is a lot of the reason why he was ranked No. 5 in On3’s 2023 rankings. His ability to take over a game on that end of the floor is unparalleled in the high school game today. I live-scouted multiple games where Kinglsey finished with double-figure blocked shots, completely dominating the defensive side of the ball.
HIGH SCHOOL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy