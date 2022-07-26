Michigan football: Five things we likely won't hear about at Big Ten Media Days

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was the 2021 AP Coach of the Year. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and four seniors — quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback DJ Turner — will speak for a combined five-plus hours at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. However, that doesn’t mean every question will be asked and answered.

Here are five questions that will likely go unanswered.

1. Who will start at quarterback?

Harbaugh brought McNamara along for Big Ten Media Days, which means he’s won the starting job, right?

Not so fast.

The move definitely signaled what most already knew, that McNamara is one of Michigan’s top leaders. But it doesn’t mean much more. Sure, he’s got the leg up heading into fall camp, considering sophomore J.J. McCarthy was limited most of this offseason with shoulder soreness, but his job isn’t fully secure and will have to be earned.

So no, Harbaugh’s not naming a starting quarterback this week.

2. Who’s calling the plays?

Michigan has two offensive coordinators for the 2022 season in Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, plus a run game coordinator in Mike Hart. The head coach has always been involved in the offense as well, so there will be a lot of ‘collaboration.’ And that’s exactly the word we expect Harbaugh to use when discussing the play-call operation. This has been the case with his offenses in the past, too, with Harbaugh not divulging too much information on that front.

3. What kind of wrinkles are in store for the offense?

Harbaugh has no problem raving about his players, and that includes all of the returning weapons on the Michigan offense. This offseason, he even went as far to say his trio of freshman wide receivers are “freak shows.”

What we don’t expect him to do, though, is give away too much on what exactly Michigan will do. Many expect the Wolverines to throw more than last season — that’s not saying much, considering U-M tied for 96th nationally with 28.2 pass attempts per game — but Harbaugh probably won’t go there.

He’s always been adamant that Michigan will attempt to move the ball in the way that’s the most efficient and keep his opponents guessing on the method.

The Michigan players in attendance may hint at getting more creative on offense, but they’ll stop short of revealing exactly how.

4. What’s the NIL strategy?

Michigan isn’t playing the ‘NIL’ game in recruiting like some schools, especially ones in the South (some are using it as an excuse to provide pay for play). The Wolverines have struggled out of the gate in the 2023 cycle, leading some fans to panic about if their program can and will compete in this new age of college football.

Harbaugh has long said Michigan aims to be ‘transformational’ over ‘transactional,’ explaining that his main focus is on making sure the experience is a great one, but that players have the ability to get paid, and quite a bit, once they’re part of the program.

NIL has taken over the sport, and there will be lots of questions on the topic at the event. Beyond his ‘transformational’ comments, though, Harbaugh hasn’t talked much about it over the last year-plus since the rules changed.

5. Biggest concern?

Harbaugh, his staff and the players all have concerns about this coming season. That’s natural within any program, and not having a single worry would be complacency, in our opinion. However, don’t expect to hear much about those things at this event.

Michigan will keep its uneasiness in-house in the preseason and throughout the year. Whether that includes generating a pass rush after losing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo at the EDGE spots, having leaders step up with three of four captains being replaced, having first-time play-callers on offense or something else, mum will be the word.