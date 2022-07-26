KSR Today: The Day Choco Tacos Died

Courtesy: Klondike

Today is a day which will live in infamy. After delighting Americans for 38 years, Klondike has discontinued the chocolatey ice cream treasure, the Choco Taco. How will the world continue to spin without Choco Tacos? It’s truly a travesty.

If you missed the ship, you have been deprived of a delicious American delicacy. The processed ice cream truck treat featured fluffy soft serve, stuffed in a waffle cone and topped with nuts and hardened chocolate. A cheaper alternative to the Drumstick, you could only taste the difference when the waffle taco shell did not deliver a crunch. This day is a disaster for dessert lovers, but it isn’t a complete travesty for Kentucky fans.

Justin Edwards Commits to Kentucky

Another day, another five-star addition to Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class. Justin Edwards joins Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard as John Calipari formulates the next iteration of the Monstars. A mammoth commitment, KSR has you covered from every angle possible.

Sources Say: 5-star wing Justin Edwards commits to Kentucky!

If you haven’t subscribed to the YouTube page yet, best get with it. We’re just getting started, bro.

Another Commitment Incoming?

In the aftermath of last night’s commitment, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Ugonna Kingsley will announce his college decision Aug. 1. Despite a planned visit to Oklahoma, the Wildcats are the heavy favorites for the five-star center. The Nigerian shot-blocker will reclassify and play basketball this fall. Can Kentucky beat out the two Oklahoma schools? We’ll learn next Monday.

Interesting Nick Saban Nugget

This week we learned one of college football’s great sliding doors moments. A new book by Al.com’s John Talty reveals Nick Saban contemplated leaving Tuscaloosa to join ESPN’s College GameDay in 2014. If you’ll recall, that was sandwiched in-between the Kick Six loss to Auburn and rumors of a Saban move to Texas to coach the Longhorns. The greatest coach in the history of football might not be considered the GOAT if he didn’t stick around Alabama, win a couple more titles and dominate the sport for another decade-plus. It’s a great college football ‘What If.’

Kyler Murray has Mandatory Homework

As the NFL prepares for its return, the biggest national news story around the league centers around contract semantics. Kyler Murray is getting paid a metric butt-ton of money to throw footballs for the Arizona Cardinals. However, like Cardale Jones, he isn’t getting paid to play school.

Apparently Mr. Murray is not a big fan of doing his homework. That’s why in his $230 million contract extension he’s required to participate in four hours of “independent study” per week. If that feels like the bare minimum of film an NFL quarterback should be watching per week, it’s actually probably less than what Will Levis watches during the offseason. No worries. There’s a reason why he doesn’t watch film: he doesn’t need to.

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray said last December, via Sarah Kezele of 98.7 Arizona Sports. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

Kentucky Wildcats Kick Off NFL Training Camps

We’re one step closer to football season. More than two dozen former Wildcats will be in action on 17 different NFL franchises as all 32 teams officially report to training camp. I’ll have a full rundown of all the Cats in the NFL later today.