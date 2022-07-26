South Carolina women's basketball: 2023 recruiting targets

Gamecock Basketball/ Photo by Chris Gillespie

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina women’s basketball dynasty rolls on as the Gamecocks continue to target the best players in the country.

Below is a comprehensive look at South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting picture.

South Carolina women’s basketball targets

Mari Bickley, Guard, 5-10

Laurel School, Akron, OH

HoopGurlz rank: 97

Recruiting profile(+)

Madison Booker, Wing, 6-1

Germantown High School, Ridgeland, MS

HoopGurlz rank: 15

Recruiting profile(+)

Chloe Clardy, Guard, 5-9

Conway High School, Conway, AR

HoopGurlz rank: 28

Recruiting profile (+)

Aalyah Del Rosario, Post, 6-6

The Webb School, Bell Buckle, TN

HoopGurlz rank: 8

Recruiting profile (+)

Milaysia Fulwiley, Point Guard, 5-6

Keenan High School, Columbia, SC

HoopGurlz rank: 16

Recruiting profile (+)

Chloe Kitts, Forward, 6-2

DME Academy, Daytona Beach, FL

HoopGurlz rank: 17

Recruiting profile (+)

Maliyiah Mason, Forward, 6-0

Gray Collegiate, West Columbia, SC

HoopGurlz rank: NR

Recruiting profile (+)

Judea “JuJu” Watkins, Guard, 6-0

Sierra Canyon High School, Los Angeles, CA

HoopGurlz rank: 2

Recruiting profile (+)

Former targets

“KK” Arnold, Point Guard, 5-6

Germantown High School, Germantown, WI

HoopGurlz rank: 7

Commit: UConn

Recruiting profile (+)

Zoe Brooks, Point Guard, 5-10

Saint John Vianney High, Plainfield, NJ

HoopGurlz rank: 33

Commit: NC State

Recruiting profile (+)

Emma Risch, Guard, 5-11

Florida Prep, Melbourne, FL

HoopGurlz rank: 64

Commit: Notre Dame

Recruiting profile (+)

Riley Stack, Forward, 6-4

Wren High School, Piedmont, SC

HoopGurlz rank: NR

Commit: Coastal Carolina

Recruiting Profile (+)

Lisa Thompson, Point Guard, 5-8

Joliet West, Joliet, IN

HoopGurlz rank: 54

Commit: DePaul

Recruiting profile (+)

Others:

Jordy Griggs, Wing, 6-2

Osborne High School, Marietta, GA

HoopGurlz rank: 86

Recruiting profile (+)

Mary Ashley Groot, Forward, 6-2

The Dalton School, New York, NY

HoopGurlz rank: 65

Recruiting profile (+)

Commits

None

Signees

The early signing period is November 9-16, 2022

The late signing period is April 12-May 17, 2023.

Notes:

Not all recruits disclose scholarship offers.

Not all scholarship offers are committable. Especially with in-state players, South Carolina likes to offer early. Some of those players don’t develop as expected and although they were once offered, they are no longer being recruited.

The last eligible high school player South Carolina signed who was not a McDonald’s All-American was Victaria Saxton in 2018. South Carolina has not signed a recruit outside the HoopGurlz top 50 to a scholarship since Elysa Wesolek, also in 2018. There are a lot of really talented players who aren’t good enough to play at South Carolina. Remember that when I say a player hasn’t done enough for the Gamecocks to stay interested.

