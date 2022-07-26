South Carolina women's basketball: 2023 recruiting targets
Dawn Staley’s South Carolina women’s basketball dynasty rolls on as the Gamecocks continue to target the best players in the country.
Below is a comprehensive look at South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting picture.
South Carolina women’s basketball targets
Mari Bickley, Guard, 5-10
Laurel School, Akron, OH
HoopGurlz rank: 97
Madison Booker, Wing, 6-1
Germantown High School, Ridgeland, MS
HoopGurlz rank: 15
Chloe Clardy, Guard, 5-9
Conway High School, Conway, AR
HoopGurlz rank: 28
Aalyah Del Rosario, Post, 6-6
The Webb School, Bell Buckle, TN
HoopGurlz rank: 8
Milaysia Fulwiley, Point Guard, 5-6
Keenan High School, Columbia, SC
HoopGurlz rank: 16
Chloe Kitts, Forward, 6-2
DME Academy, Daytona Beach, FL
HoopGurlz rank: 17
Maliyiah Mason, Forward, 6-0
Gray Collegiate, West Columbia, SC
HoopGurlz rank: NR
Judea “JuJu” Watkins, Guard, 6-0
Sierra Canyon High School, Los Angeles, CA
HoopGurlz rank: 2
Former targets
“KK” Arnold, Point Guard, 5-6
Germantown High School, Germantown, WI
HoopGurlz rank: 7
Commit: UConn
Zoe Brooks, Point Guard, 5-10
Saint John Vianney High, Plainfield, NJ
HoopGurlz rank: 33
Commit: NC State
Emma Risch, Guard, 5-11
Florida Prep, Melbourne, FL
HoopGurlz rank: 64
Commit: Notre Dame
Riley Stack, Forward, 6-4
Wren High School, Piedmont, SC
HoopGurlz rank: NR
Commit: Coastal Carolina
Lisa Thompson, Point Guard, 5-8
Joliet West, Joliet, IN
HoopGurlz rank: 54
Commit: DePaul
Others:
Jordy Griggs, Wing, 6-2
Osborne High School, Marietta, GA
HoopGurlz rank: 86
Mary Ashley Groot, Forward, 6-2
The Dalton School, New York, NY
HoopGurlz rank: 65
Commits
None
Signees
- The early signing period is November 9-16, 2022
- The late signing period is April 12-May 17, 2023.
Notes:
- Not all recruits disclose scholarship offers.
- Not all scholarship offers are committable. Especially with in-state players, South Carolina likes to offer early. Some of those players don’t develop as expected and although they were once offered, they are no longer being recruited.
- The last eligible high school player South Carolina signed who was not a McDonald’s All-American was Victaria Saxton in 2018. South Carolina has not signed a recruit outside the HoopGurlz top 50 to a scholarship since Elysa Wesolek, also in 2018. There are a lot of really talented players who aren’t good enough to play at South Carolina. Remember that when I say a player hasn’t done enough for the Gamecocks to stay interested.
