South Carolina women's basketball: 2023 recruiting targets

By Chris Wellbaum about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt9fN_0gtFGeBD00
Gamecock Basketball/ Photo by Chris Gillespie

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina women’s basketball dynasty rolls on as the Gamecocks continue to target the best players in the country.

Below is a comprehensive look at South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting picture.

South Carolina women’s basketball targets

Mari Bickley, Guard, 5-10

Laurel School, Akron, OH

HoopGurlz rank: 97

Recruiting profile(+)

Madison Booker, Wing, 6-1

Germantown High School, Ridgeland, MS

HoopGurlz rank: 15

Recruiting profile(+)

Chloe Clardy, Guard, 5-9

Conway High School, Conway, AR

HoopGurlz rank: 28

Recruiting profile (+)

Aalyah Del Rosario, Post, 6-6

The Webb School, Bell Buckle, TN

HoopGurlz rank: 8

Recruiting profile (+)

Milaysia Fulwiley, Point Guard, 5-6

Keenan High School, Columbia, SC

HoopGurlz rank: 16

Recruiting profile (+)

Chloe Kitts, Forward, 6-2

DME Academy, Daytona Beach, FL

HoopGurlz rank: 17

Recruiting profile (+)

Maliyiah Mason, Forward, 6-0

Gray Collegiate, West Columbia, SC

HoopGurlz rank: NR

Recruiting profile (+)

Judea “JuJu” Watkins, Guard, 6-0

Sierra Canyon High School, Los Angeles, CA

HoopGurlz rank: 2

Recruiting profile (+)

Former targets

KK” Arnold, Point Guard, 5-6

Germantown High School, Germantown, WI

HoopGurlz rank: 7

Commit: UConn

Recruiting profile (+)

Zoe Brooks, Point Guard, 5-10

Saint John Vianney High, Plainfield, NJ

HoopGurlz rank: 33

Commit: NC State

Recruiting profile (+)

Emma Risch, Guard, 5-11

Florida Prep, Melbourne, FL

HoopGurlz rank: 64

Commit: Notre Dame

Recruiting profile (+)

Riley Stack, Forward, 6-4

Wren High School, Piedmont, SC

HoopGurlz rank: NR

Commit: Coastal Carolina

Recruiting Profile (+)

Lisa Thompson, Point Guard, 5-8

Joliet West, Joliet, IN

HoopGurlz rank: 54

Commit: DePaul

Recruiting profile (+)

Others:

Jordy Griggs, Wing, 6-2

Osborne High School, Marietta, GA

HoopGurlz rank: 86

Recruiting profile (+)

Mary Ashley Groot, Forward, 6-2

The Dalton School, New York, NY

HoopGurlz rank: 65

Recruiting profile (+)

Commits

None

Signees

  • The early signing period is November 9-16, 2022
  • The late signing period is April 12-May 17, 2023.

Notes:

  • Not all recruits disclose scholarship offers.
  • Not all scholarship offers are committable. Especially with in-state players, South Carolina likes to offer early. Some of those players don’t develop as expected and although they were once offered, they are no longer being recruited.
  • The last eligible high school player South Carolina signed who was not a McDonald’s All-American was Victaria Saxton in 2018. South Carolina has not signed a recruit outside the HoopGurlz top 50 to a scholarship since Elysa Wesolek, also in 2018. There are a lot of really talented players who aren’t good enough to play at South Carolina. Remember that when I say a player hasn’t done enough for the Gamecocks to stay interested.

Discuss South Carolina women’s basketball on The Insiders Forum!

Comments / 0

