Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: On3’s 65 rising-star support-staff coaches lists three from Notre Dame

By Mike Singer about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Ohio State legend James Laurinaitis (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In June, On3’s Matt Zenitz wrote an article about 65 rising-star assistant coaches to know, and on Monday, the veteran reporter gave a list of 65 future assistants. This list included three Notre Dame staffers, including former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis, a defensive graduate assistant.

Laurinaitis is working for his old college teammate, Marcus Freeman, in South Bend. He was a two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year for the Buckeyes before playing eight seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints — recording nearly 900 tackles. Laurinaitis is in his first season with the Fighting Irish.

Trevor Mendelson is also on the list. The former Marshall offensive lineman and one-time Richmond tight ends coach has been helping the Irish along the offensive line. Mendelson also served as a grad assistant at Wake Forest and has a current title of offensive senior analyst at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame senior defensive analyst Ronnie Regula made Zenitz’s list. Regula is in his first season with the Fighting Irish and helps coach the linebackers with coordinator Al Golden, who was Regula’s head coach at Miami. Regula began his career as a walk-on tight end before earning a scholarship. Regula has previously served as an offensive analyst at Miami and Tennessee and was UNLV’s tight ends coach in 2019.

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the day

“It’s how I’m playing right now. They let their bigs get the rebound, bring it up the court, pick and pop. That’s something I like to do.”

