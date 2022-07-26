ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball: 2024 recruiting targets

By Chris Wellbaum about 11 hours
 2 days ago
South Carolina unveils highway sign (Photo by Chris Wellbaum)

Imari Berry, Guard, 5-10

Clarksville High School, Clarksville, TN

HoopGurlz rank: 38

Recruiting profile (+)

Morgan Cheli, Guard, 6-2

Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, CA

HoopGurlz rank: 28

Recruiting profile (+)

Joyce Edwards, Forward, 6-2

Camden High School, Camden, SC

HoopGurlz rank: 1

Recruiting profile (+)

Ella Hobbs, Forward, 6-3

Robinson High School, Concord, NC

HoopGurlz rank: 40

Recruiting profile (+)

Kateryna “Kate” Kovall, Post, 6-4

Long Island Lutheran High School, Long Island, NY

HoopGurlz rank: 20

Recruiting profile (+)

Blanca Thomas, Post, 6-5

Charlotte Catholic High School, Charlotte, NC

HoopGurlz rank: 10

Recruiting profile (+)

Kennedy Ume, Forward, 6-3

McDonough School, Columbia, Md

HoopGurlz rank: 27

Recruiting profile (+)

Commits

None

Signees

The early signing period is in November 2023.

The late signing period is in April 2024.

Notes:

– Not all recruits disclose scholarship offers.

– Not all scholarship offers are committable. Especially with in-state players, South Carolina likes to offer early. Some of those players don’t develop as expected and although they were once offered, they are no longer being recruited.

– The last eligible high school player South Carolina signed who was not a McDonald’s All-American was Victaria Saxton in 2018. South Carolina has not signed a recruit outside the HoopGurlz top 50 to a scholarship since Elysa Wesolek, also in 2018. There are a lot of really talented players who aren’t good enough to play at South Carolina. Remember that when I say a player hasn’t done enough for the Gamecocks to stay interested.

Nashville, TN
