South Carolina women's basketball: 2024 recruiting targets
Imari Berry, Guard, 5-10
Clarksville High School, Clarksville, TN
HoopGurlz rank: 38
Recruiting profile (+)
Morgan Cheli, Guard, 6-2
Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, CA
HoopGurlz rank: 28
Recruiting profile (+)
Joyce Edwards, Forward, 6-2
Camden High School, Camden, SC
HoopGurlz rank: 1
Recruiting profile (+)
Ella Hobbs, Forward, 6-3
Robinson High School, Concord, NC
HoopGurlz rank: 40
Recruiting profile (+)
Kateryna “Kate” Kovall, Post, 6-4
Long Island Lutheran High School, Long Island, NY
HoopGurlz rank: 20
Blanca Thomas, Post, 6-5
Charlotte Catholic High School, Charlotte, NC
HoopGurlz rank: 10
Recruiting profile (+)
Kennedy Ume, Forward, 6-3
McDonough School, Columbia, Md
HoopGurlz rank: 27
Recruiting profile (+)
Commits
None
Signees
The early signing period is in November 2023.
The late signing period is in April 2024.
Notes:
– Not all recruits disclose scholarship offers.
– Not all scholarship offers are committable. Especially with in-state players, South Carolina likes to offer early. Some of those players don’t develop as expected and although they were once offered, they are no longer being recruited.
– The last eligible high school player South Carolina signed who was not a McDonald’s All-American was Victaria Saxton in 2018. South Carolina has not signed a recruit outside the HoopGurlz top 50 to a scholarship since Elysa Wesolek, also in 2018. There are a lot of really talented players who aren’t good enough to play at South Carolina. Remember that when I say a player hasn’t done enough for the Gamecocks to stay interested.
