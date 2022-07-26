ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Lewan leaves social media ahead of the 2022 season

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

Everyone enters each NFL season differently. With the Tennessee Titan’s veterans scheduled to attend training camp starting today, left tackle Taylor Lewan is using it to cleanse from social media for the entirety of the 2022 year.

Lewan tweeted the news last night ahead of his arrival at Saint Thomas Sports Park today.

Lewan has been one of the more consistent offensive lineman in the league since he was drafted 11th overall out of Michigan in 2014. He has started 98 games out of a career 103 in Nashville. He has committed just 55 career penalties in those eight seasons which averages out to 6.9 per year.

The news comes as a surprise as Lewan is a co-host of the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys‘ podcast. Barstool Sports presents the show and he hosts alongside LB Will Compton who most recently played with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. The show’s popularity has given Lewan an outlet to connect with fans through social media. He’s sacrificing that aspect of it, though, in order to be fully prepared for this season.

The Titans most recent season was a great one but it ended on quite a sour note. It was Tennessee’s sixth straight winning season, third straight year in the playoffs, and second straight season as AFC South champions. They were the conference’s No. 1 overall seed as well. That all came crashing down, though, in the Divisional Round to the eventual Super Bowl bound Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s a big year for Taylor Lewan and Tennessee to stay on the map both in the division and the AFC. If they have hopes in doing so, they’ll need their big names at their best. If this is how Lewan gets that done, he’s willing ahead of his ninth season.

