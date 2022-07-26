ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

qrockonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago....

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qrockonline.com

Quinn Launches Drive To Prevent Sale Of Naming Rights To Soldier Field

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Governor Pritzker Announces Sale of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC), Google to Occupy Renovated Building

Google to Establish Presence in Central Loop in Transformative Deal. Completing a sale that has eluded State government for decades, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the final closing of the James R. Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street and transfer of property title to JRTC Holdings, LLC. Google will become the building’s new occupant, establishing its presence in the Central Loop. Google and JRTC Holdings, LLC have entered into a build-to-suit agreement for the redevelopment of the building, which Google intends to occupy upon completion of the renovation.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Former Governor Quinn To Decide On Mayor’s Race By End Of Summer

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he will announce at the end of summer whether he intends to run for mayor of Chicago. He was a big supporter of Incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Quinn says he was disappointed when the mayor reneged on a promise to support a two-term limit for the city’s top office. He also has an issue with Lightfoot’s management style saying that you have to bring people together and not divide them.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
qrockonline.com

Google Buying Thompson Center

Google is buying the Thompson Center in Chicago. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that the tech giant has agreed to purchase the building for 105-million-dollars from the state. The governor says the deal will save Illinois taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years. As part of the agreement, the state will receive 30-million-dollars in cash and the title to the property at 115 South LaSalle Street. That location will be renovated and state employees will work there.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com

Sign In Homer Glen Hopes To Curb Speeding

This week, law enforcement officers from six states including Illinois joined forces to combat speeding. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
HOMER GLEN, IL
qrockonline.com

Lockport Township High School East Campus Principal Receives Award

Lockport Township High School (LTHS) District 205 is honored to announce that on July 18, 2022, the Board of Education recognized, Dr. John Greenan, Principal at LTHS East Campus who has been selected as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year for the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) Three Rivers Region. In advance of the annual IPA state-wide conference in October, the process to select the Illinois principals of the year at the.
LOCKPORT, IL
qrockonline.com

Bolingbrook Police Welcome New Bloodhound

The Bolingbrook Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton. Scout is a 3-month old female Bloodhound who will live and train with Officer Britton....
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
qrockonline.com

Bolingbrook Police Report of Shots Fired

On July 26th, 2022, at approximately 11:02 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Seneca Court reference shots fired. The involved parties fled the scene prior to police arrival. Upon arrival officers located two unoccupied vehicles, parked in separate driveways, which were struck by gunfire and...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Vodka Bottle at Family Member

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 55-year-old Joliet woman after she allegedly hit her cousin with a bottle of alcohol. On Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30 pm, the Joliet Police were called to the Riverside Center apartment on Ottawa Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned shortly after arriving that Cynthia Crowder allegedly threw a plastic vodka bottle at her male cousin, striking him in the eye. She reportedly threw the bottle as a result of an argument to the two were having at the time. Following their investigation police attempted to place Crowder into custody, at which time she is said to have struck an officer in the arm. Authorities tell WJOL that she appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy