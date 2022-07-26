ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

By Lou Russo
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. is increasing diversity. See how your town stacks up in this map.

New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and year after year it has only gotten more so. That growth helped the state exceed expectations in the most recent once-in-a-decade Census, when New Jersey’s population rose, though many analysts were predicting stagnation. Instead, the new count found that nearly 9.3 million people call New Jersey home, a 6% percent increase from 2010 that was driven by immigration and soaring Hispanic and Asian communities.
POLITICS
jerseydigs.com

N.J. Leads Nation With the Most Residents Wanting to Leave the State

A variety of recent studies have claimed that New Jersey residents are fleeing in droves and another new analysis concludes that those who have stayed are at least thinking about leaving. MoveBuddha, a Georgia-based moving company, released a study detailing what they call outbound interest. The company collected data from...
TRAVEL
buckscountyherald.com

Stop the sale of a New Jersey historic work of art

It is always disheartening to hear that a public entity has failed the public’s trust. We are living at a moment when faith in many of our nation’s institutions is at an ebb. And now, unfortunately, it appears that Thomas Edison State University, one of New Jersey’s taxpayer-funded institutions of higher learning, may be added to the list.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
94.5 PST

10 Things a True New Jerseyan Would Never Do

A real New Jerseyan would never do any of these things. If you've lived in New Jersey as long as I have, you know we have some unspoken rules. There are just some things you would never be caught dead doing. These things separate you from the tourists and the people who come here for fun.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

6 very inconsiderate things that happen on NJ beaches

The beaches are open to everyone. Well, everyone who pays except for a few free beaches left in New Jersey. All three Wildwood towns, Atlantic City and Strathmere are still oceanfront beaches that remain free. What all Jersey beaches have in common are inconsiderate people thinking they might be the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where you can find historic covered bridges in New Jersey

When you think of old authentic covered bridges, New England and Northeastern states come to mind. Our neighbor Pennsylvania has the most in the country at 219. New Jersey has only two remaining. One is historic, the Green Sergeant's Covered Bridge in Stockton, Hunterdon County. It was built in 1872,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Mental Floss#The Haddonfield Golf Club#Hidden New Jersey Home
parsippanyfocus.com

Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine: Morris County’s Most Admired Authentic Chinese Cuisine

MORRIS COUNTY — As usual, my hungry foodie group and I were in search mode for our next visit to one of the area’s great arrays of ethnic eateries. The consensus led us to the highly rated and well respected, Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine in East Hanover. This small, unassuming, storefront, with a simple sign, is situated right on Route 10 East in one of those small highway strip malls which are scattered throughout New Jersey, right next to McDonald’s. I suggest you stay alert, or you might drive right by it without even noticing, and that would be a shame because you would be missing out on some of the best ethnic Chinese food in Morris County, if not in all of New Jersey.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Facing near-drought, NJ asks residents to conserve water

UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Despite torrential rains in North Jersey last week, the Garden State is becoming parched. That’s the message New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has conveyed in his new request for residents across the state to conserve water. His appeal to New Jerseyans comes after the main water utility for North Central […]
UNION, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
94.5 PST

Hotel and Water Park Resort to Reopen in Mt. Laurel, NJ

Good news. The former Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Park will be reopening to guests starting this fall under new ownership, according to Philadelphia Business Journal. The hotel and indoor water park on Route 73 in Mount Laurel has been closed for 2 years, because of the pandemic, and was auctioned off for $13 million to JM Investment Us Lp this past December, its second time on the auction block, the article says. Its most recent owner was Willner Realty and Development Co.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy