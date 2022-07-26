This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — As usual, my hungry foodie group and I were in search mode for our next visit to one of the area’s great arrays of ethnic eateries. The consensus led us to the highly rated and well respected, Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine in East Hanover. This small, unassuming, storefront, with a simple sign, is situated right on Route 10 East in one of those small highway strip malls which are scattered throughout New Jersey, right next to McDonald’s. I suggest you stay alert, or you might drive right by it without even noticing, and that would be a shame because you would be missing out on some of the best ethnic Chinese food in Morris County, if not in all of New Jersey.

