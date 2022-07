New student registration will take place August 9, 10, 11, and 12 at Bridgeport High School. Registration will be done by appointment only. This enrollment is for students who have moved into the Bridgeport High School zone and who are not currently enrolled at BHS. It's NOT for students who were at BMS last year as they transfer automatically. New enrollees will need two proofs of residency, birth certificate, and contact information from their previous school.They also should know that home visits may be required to prove residency within the BHS zone.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO