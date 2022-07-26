scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fort Collins metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Fort Collins, CO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#11. Drake, CO

- 1-year price change: +$70,329 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$223,006 (+71.1%)

- Typical home value: $536,573 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Wellington, CO

- 1-year price change: +$90,240 (+21.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,726 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $509,930 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Red Feather Lakes, CO

- 1-year price change: +$95,625 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$202,862 (+73.9%)

- Typical home value: $477,540 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Loveland, CO

- 1-year price change: +$96,023 (+22.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,373 (+56.2%)

- Typical home value: $531,695 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fort Collins, CO

- 1-year price change: +$108,069 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$209,160 (+54.1%)

- Typical home value: $595,691 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Laporte, CO

- 1-year price change: +$108,522 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$227,129 (+64.3%)

- Typical home value: $580,528 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bellvue, CO

- 1-year price change: +$119,847 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$257,393 (+67.5%)

- Typical home value: $638,881 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Livermore, CO

- 1-year price change: +$121,088 (+23.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,135 (+65.7%)

- Typical home value: $635,647 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Berthoud, CO

- 1-year price change: +$124,222 (+23.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,169 (+60.5%)

- Typical home value: $652,741 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Estes Park, CO

- 1-year price change: +$143,476 (+24.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$298,492 (+68.9%)

- Typical home value: $731,534 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Timnath, CO

- 1-year price change: +$144,189 (+23.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$238,041 (+46.5%)

- Typical home value: $749,916 (#1 most expensive city in metro)