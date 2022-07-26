Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Elkhart metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Elkhart-Goshen, IN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Elkhart metro area

Stacker

#8. Elkhart, IN

- 1-year price change: +$33,669 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,164 (+69.1%)

- Typical home value: $203,574 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Nappanee, IN

- 1-year price change: +$35,237 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,456 (+52.5%)

- Typical home value: $248,302 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Wakarusa, IN

- 1-year price change: +$38,185 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,380 (+55.8%)

- Typical home value: $271,915 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Goshen, IN

- 1-year price change: +$44,551 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,980 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $256,031 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. New Paris, IN

- 1-year price change: +$48,340 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,390 (+61.8%)

- Typical home value: $278,405 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Elkhart

Stacker

#3. Bristol, IN

- 1-year price change: +$53,443 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,925 (+62.4%)

- Typical home value: $306,954 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Middlebury, IN

- 1-year price change: +$60,928 (+20.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,475 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $351,911 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Millersburg, IN

- 1-year price change: +$62,903 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,276 (+68.6%)

- Typical home value: $369,436 (#1 most expensive city in metro)