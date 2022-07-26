ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greeley metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Greeley, CO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#27. Evans, CO

- 1-year price change: +$78,564 (+22.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,934 (+72.6%)
- Typical home value: $425,508 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Ault, CO

- 1-year price change: +$81,021 (+19.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$192,538 (+64.3%)
- Typical home value: $491,862 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Kersey, CO

- 1-year price change: +$82,597 (+17.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$233,463 (+73.6%)
- Typical home value: $550,814 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Greeley, CO

- 1-year price change: +$82,857 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,138 (+66.8%)
- Typical home value: $459,837 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Eaton, CO

- 1-year price change: +$84,637 (+20.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$176,245 (+55.9%)
- Typical home value: $491,333 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#22. La Salle, CO

- 1-year price change: +$85,662 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$195,051 (+68.4%)
- Typical home value: $480,045 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Milliken, CO

- 1-year price change: +$89,228 (+22.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$191,627 (+64.7%)
- Typical home value: $487,885 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Fort Lupton, CO

- 1-year price change: +$89,379 (+21.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$200,672 (+64.8%)
- Typical home value: $510,113 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Lochbuie, CO

- 1-year price change: +$95,392 (+23.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$206,529 (+69.6%)
- Typical home value: $503,364 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Pierce, CO

- 1-year price change: +$96,876 (+24.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$215,514 (+78.4%)
- Typical home value: $490,521 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Severance, CO

- 1-year price change: +$97,022 (+21.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,043 (+51.7%)
- Typical home value: $539,968 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Dacono, CO

- 1-year price change: +$101,755 (+23.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$206,263 (+63.6%)
- Typical home value: $530,831 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Keenesburg, CO

- 1-year price change: +$102,518 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$253,782 (+81.6%)
- Typical home value: $564,851 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Johnstown, CO

- 1-year price change: +$102,694 (+22.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$202,348 (+56.9%)
- Typical home value: $558,121 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Grover, CO

- 1-year price change: +$104,902 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$198,855 (+51.2%)
- Typical home value: $587,269 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Mead, CO

- 1-year price change: +$109,320 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$223,716 (+57.6%)
- Typical home value: $612,108 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Platteville, CO

- 1-year price change: +$111,021 (+24.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$243,685 (+74.6%)
- Typical home value: $570,332 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Roggen, CO

- 1-year price change: +$111,219 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$314,624 (+85.1%)
- Typical home value: $684,387 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Frederick, CO

- 1-year price change: +$118,557 (+24.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$226,003 (+59.5%)
- Typical home value: $606,158 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Briggsdale, CO

- 1-year price change: +$119,446 (+24.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$291,298 (+93.0%)
- Typical home value: $604,425 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Windsor, CO

- 1-year price change: +$121,233 (+23.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$223,820 (+54.3%)
- Typical home value: $635,841 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Firestone, CO

- 1-year price change: +$123,317 (+24.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$232,215 (+59.6%)
- Typical home value: $622,079 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Gill, CO

- 1-year price change: +$125,785 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$288,684 (+75.8%)
- Typical home value: $669,438 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Carr, CO

- 1-year price change: +$127,615 (+20.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$352,889 (+91.7%)
- Typical home value: $737,803 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Hudson, CO

- 1-year price change: +$143,595 (+22.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$332,228 (+74.6%)
- Typical home value: $777,759 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Nunn, CO

- 1-year price change: +$146,249 (+28.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$341,648 (+105.6%)
- Typical home value: $665,282 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Erie, CO

- 1-year price change: +$165,127 (+25.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$310,366 (+60.4%)
- Typical home value: $823,809 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

