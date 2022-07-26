FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Homosassa Springs metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Homosassa Springs, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Inverness, FL

- 1-year price change: +$58,272 (+32.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,337 (+101.8%)

- Typical home value: $240,490 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Beverly Hills, FL

- 1-year price change: +$58,551 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,683 (+106.4%)

- Typical home value: $232,143 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Crystal River, FL

- 1-year price change: +$67,682 (+30.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,434 (+94.0%)

- Typical home value: $287,831 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Floral City, FL

- 1-year price change: +$71,092 (+33.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,496 (+109.0%)

- Typical home value: $280,911 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Homosassa, FL

- 1-year price change: +$80,193 (+33.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,537 (+99.1%)

- Typical home value: $320,485 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Lecanto, FL

- 1-year price change: +$81,866 (+30.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,005 (+84.2%)

- Typical home value: $349,979 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hernando, FL

- 1-year price change: +$83,534 (+30.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,236 (+82.4%)

- Typical home value: $361,454 (#1 most expensive city in metro)