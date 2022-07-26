Joe Rogan Lists Reasons Why He Refuses to Become Republican
"I'm so far away from being a Republican," said Rogan on his podcast, describing himself as a "bleeding heart liberal" on a number of...www.newsweek.com
"I'm so far away from being a Republican," said Rogan on his podcast, describing himself as a "bleeding heart liberal" on a number of...www.newsweek.com
Hey everybody is entitled to their opinion… why y’all get so worked up if you don’t agree with him?
people just need to accept that we would've never have been number one if this country was truly based on Christian beliefs bc everything this country does ISNT based on Christian beliefs
so... who you voting for in 2024 Joe? the guy who fights to make america great again or the big guy who just told everyone he has cancer?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 43