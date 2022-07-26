ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lake Havasu City metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

ungvar // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOrPn_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#11. Dolan Springs, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$21,851 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,422 (+107.6%)
- Typical home value: $147,470 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahadQ_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#10. Chloride, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$22,471 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,422 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $126,682 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhaLl_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#9. Meadview, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$34,112 (+20.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,210 (+120.9%)
- Typical home value: $203,167 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTAjj_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#8. Colorado City, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$36,642 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,210 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $198,140 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Golden Valley, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$46,826 (+23.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$124,946 (+104.8%)
- Typical home value: $244,143 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szutO_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#6. Wikieup, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$48,228 (+21.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$124,946 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $276,251 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTDZy_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#5. Yucca, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$49,686 (+25.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$117,484 (+90.0%)
- Typical home value: $247,966 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtiQS_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#4. Kingman, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$52,239 (+23.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$129,686 (+89.2%)
- Typical home value: $275,079 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VX6zY_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#3. Bullhead City, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$57,269 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,733 (+87.8%)
- Typical home value: $322,497 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ez7UE_0gtF82AB00
Stacker

#2. Mohave Valley, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$61,076 (+23.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,570 (+100.0%)
- Typical home value: $317,214 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Lake Havasu City, AZ

- 1-year price change: +$101,325 (+25.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$255,580 (+104.7%)
- Typical home value: $499,776 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Community Policy