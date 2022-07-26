ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greenville, Ohio metro area

 5 days ago

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greenville, Ohio metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Greenville, OH metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 15 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#15. Gettysburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$4,377 (+4.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,979 (+30.5%)
- Typical home value: $111,177 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#14. North Star, OH

- 1-year price change: +$6,037 (+3.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$50,272 (+34.4%)
- Typical home value: $196,416 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hollansburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$8,588 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,064 (+46.2%)
- Typical home value: $95,168 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Wayne Lakes Park, OH

- 1-year price change: +$8,842 (+7.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$24,327 (+24.4%)
- Typical home value: $123,895 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Union City, OH

- 1-year price change: +$9,214 (+9.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,413 (+38.9%)
- Typical home value: $108,614 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Rossburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$10,044 (+11.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,413 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $100,096 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Ansonia, OH

- 1-year price change: +$10,856 (+7.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,083 (+33.4%)
- Typical home value: $148,150 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Pitsburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$11,094 (+8.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$38,988 (+37.3%)
- Typical home value: $143,568 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Greenville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$11,182 (+9.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$35,610 (+35.8%)
- Typical home value: $134,983 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. New Madison, OH

- 1-year price change: +$11,856 (+8.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,246 (+36.1%)
- Typical home value: $159,275 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greenville, Ohio metro area

#5. Gordon, OH

- 1-year price change: +$12,463 (+11.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,246 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $120,353 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Arcanum, OH

- 1-year price change: +$14,334 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,230 (+34.0%)
- Typical home value: $154,595 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Bradford, OH

- 1-year price change: +$22,643 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$55,554 (+43.4%)
- Typical home value: $183,586 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Versailles, OH

- 1-year price change: +$26,500 (+11.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$79,483 (+43.5%)
- Typical home value: $262,318 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Yorkshire, OH

- 1-year price change: +$28,417 (+10.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,243 (+49.1%)
- Typical home value: $289,360 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

