Johnstown, PA

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Johnstown metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Johnstown, PA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. South Fork, PA

- 1-year price change: $-7,127 (-8.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $72,545 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Nanty-Glo, PA

- 1-year price change: +$1,431 (+2.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $68,416 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Patton, PA

- 1-year price change: +$1,608 (+1.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $100,636 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Lilly, PA

- 1-year price change: +$6,971 (+7.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $104,180 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Northern Cambria, PA

- 1-year price change: +$7,303 (+7.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $102,824 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Vintondale, PA

- 1-year price change: +$11,835 (+7.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,175 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $162,070 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Johnstown, PA

- 1-year price change: +$12,315 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,435 (+33.0%)
- Typical home value: $102,534 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Ebensburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$18,180 (+11.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,435 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $180,836 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Salix-Beauty Line Park, PA

- 1-year price change: +$23,599 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,435 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $163,881 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

