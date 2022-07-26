ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Houma metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Houma metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Houma-Thibodaux, LA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 16 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#16. Dulac, LA

- 1-year price change: $-220 (-0.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$96,289 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $85,551 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Golden Meadow, LA

- 1-year price change: +$453 (+0.7%)
- 5-year price change: $-6,363 (-8.8%)
- Typical home value: $66,175 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Montegut, LA

- 1-year price change: +$3,029 (+2.8%)
- 5-year price change: $-1,880 (-1.7%)
- Typical home value: $111,790 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Galliano, LA

- 1-year price change: +$3,723 (+4.8%)
- 5-year price change: $-8,796 (-9.9%)
- Typical home value: $80,496 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Theriot, LA

- 1-year price change: +$8,199 (+5.1%)
- 5-year price change: $-8,796 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $170,428 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Larose, LA

- 1-year price change: +$9,324 (+7.0%)
- 5-year price change: $-1,125 (-0.8%)
- Typical home value: $141,612 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Chauvin, LA

- 1-year price change: +$9,419 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$24,575 (+28.0%)
- Typical home value: $112,429 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Schriever, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,155 (+5.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,975 (+18.3%)
- Typical home value: $200,055 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Cut Off, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,218 (+8.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$9,380 (+7.8%)
- Typical home value: $129,240 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Lockport, LA

- 1-year price change: +$11,567 (+8.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$15,072 (+10.9%)
- Typical home value: $153,876 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Houma, LA

- 1-year price change: +$11,625 (+6.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$32,332 (+19.1%)
- Typical home value: $201,267 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Gheens, LA

- 1-year price change: +$12,651 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$32,332 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $139,954 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Raceland, LA

- 1-year price change: +$14,771 (+10.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$10,332 (+6.8%)
- Typical home value: $163,097 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Gray, LA

- 1-year price change: +$15,805 (+7.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$35,864 (+19.9%)
- Typical home value: $216,209 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Thibodaux, LA

- 1-year price change: +$16,494 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$13,117 (+6.9%)
- Typical home value: $203,869 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Bourg, LA

- 1-year price change: +$16,512 (+8.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$29,286 (+15.6%)
- Typical home value: $217,451 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

