Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is as enjoyable as it is inscrutable

By Ash Parrish
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXenoblade Chronicles 3 is the perfect game to get you through the annual summer drought of video game releases precisely because it is a game that seemingly goes on forever. By the time you finish it, it’ll be well into November, just in time to pick up Game of the Year...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
technewstoday.com

Best Fallout Games Ranked (From Best to Worst)

Fallout Games have been around for a while now. Starting from the classic top-down RPG genre and coming to modern first-person open-world games, it has come a long way since its first release. For many Fallout fans, ranking these games might be a bit difficult. Sure, they can instantly answer...
Person
Rube Goldberg
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dives Into Stone Ocean With Ermes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to bring back the Stone Ocean on Netflix this September, with the previous finale seeing Jolyne Cujoh still trying to save the life of her father, Jotaro Kujo, while also trying to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit. While journeying through Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, Jolyne made a number of allies, with one of the biggest being Ermes Costello. Now, prior to the return of the Stone Ocean, one cosplayer has brought one of Jolyne's strongest friends to life with a pitch-perfect take on the supporting character.
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
Polygon

Tokyo Jungle feels like a roguelike invented by someone who never heard of roguelikes

Some games have a concept so good that the execution doesn’t really matter. Tokyo Jungle is about animals — exotic zoo animals, household pets, farm stock, and forest wildlife — fighting for survival and dominance in an overgrown, post-apocalyptic Tokyo, long after the complete disappearance of humankind. That is one of the greatest gaming elevator pitches of the 21st century, no question.
Digital Trends

One of Xbox’s only fall console exclusives, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, just got delayed

Fatshark and Level Infinite announced the delay of the cooperative sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide. While it does have a new November 30 release date for PC, no new launch day for the Xbox Series X/S version was shared. As a result, Xbox may have just lost an important console exclusive during a year with a nearly barren Xbox Series X/S exclusive lineup.
ComicBook

Xenoblade Chronicles 4 Seemingly Teased by Director

It sounds like a fourth (or technically fifth) game in Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles series could end up coming about at some point in the future. At this point in time, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is the third entry in the core franchise, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch at the end of this week. And while that game will surely keep fans busy for quite some time, one of the main leads behind XC3 has indicated that the series should only continue.
ComicBook

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review: A Surprisingly Melancholic Tale With Plenty to Explore

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bittersweet and tragic story framed by an oftentimes too-complicated game. The new Monolith Soft title, out July 29th for the Nintendo Switch, features all the same hallmarks as the past two Xenoblade Chronicles games. There are wide expansive open worlds to explore filled with monsters to fight and pillage, a beautiful story told over the course of many, many cutscenes, and a game system that has layers upon layers of knobs to turn and combinations to try out. The result is a mostly rewarding experience that only occasionally feels like a slog but is made up for by a strong cast of characters and a surprisingly deep storyline.
