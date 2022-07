For much of the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat have been involved in countless rumors involving potentially available stars elsewhere in the league. The Heat have been one of the top teams mentioned in reports dealing with both Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. Despite that, it is now being reported that the Heat plan to enter the 2022-23 NBA regular season with the current roster the team has.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO