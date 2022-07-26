ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Muni Long Talks CÎROC Partnership, Struggles In The Music Industry, And How She Remained Encouraged

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgF46_0gtF2zML00
Source: Courtesy of Ciroc / Courtesy of CÎROC

Ciroc is known to quench our thirst year round, but this summer, they’re bringing the heat with the brand’s Summer Citrus vodka. Who better to promote the latest flavor than singer and songwriter extraordinaire Muni Long? Her hit song Hours dominated radio waves earlier this year, and there wasn’t a TikTok account that didn’t use the love ballad as a tribute to their significant other.

Muni Long’s name might seem new to some, but true music fans know she’s written hit songs for major artists like Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande. Now, with new music on the way, and a new partnership with Ciroc, Long has lots to celebrate this summer.

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, the talented singer talks about her favorite summer cocktail (the Ciroc Summer Citrus Golden Hour Cosmo), the ups and downs of the music industry, beauty must-haves, and how she remains encouraged.

Be sure to check out the interview and let us know what cocktails you’re sipping on this summer!

DON’T MISS…

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Ciara And Her Fashionable Family Show Off Their Effortless Style To Her New Single, ‘Jump’

Ciara and her family know a thing or two about fashion and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her family’s effortless style. Taking to the platform, the “Jump” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself, her hubby Russell and their three children, Future, Sienna and baby Win as they were all dressed to the nines and showing off their fashion sense. For the fun video, Ci Ci donned a champagne colored slip dress that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with dramatic makeup and a slicked back hairstyle with curled edges. She then passed the camera to her son, Future, who matched his mom’s fly and also rocked a champagne and white colored ensemble. From there, Sienna took center stage and stole the show with her matching dress and fan. Last but not least, Russell and Win took over the video and closed it out looking as dapper as ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look

Toni Braxton took to Instagram to give us style goals in an animal print look that we have to add to our summer wardrobe!. Taking to the platform, the legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking a Sergio Hudson animal print dress that fit her like a glove. The flowy summer dress featured a deep v neckline and a matching waist belt. The paired the look with matching jewlery and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Beyoncé Joins TikTok And Brings All Of Her Music With Her

Life just got a little better. Beyoncé is now on TikTok which means all of her music is available for TikTok users to add to their videos. The icon joined the popular app today, causing the Beehive and TikTok culture to completely freak out. In just her short time of being on the platform, Beyoncé has already gained 3.4 million followers, and of course, she is following no one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Bryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&B

“Passion is what fuels us. It’s a raw intensity, it’s a boldness, it’s a relentless drive,” begins a quote by Sean “Diddy” Combs on an awning inside Harlem Parish. Just for the night, the cathedral was transformed into a purple, pink, and yellow iridescent scene. Filled with influencers from all walks of life (and industries), the luminous room came together on Thursday night (July 21) in celebration of the latest CÎROC Passion flavor, the newest edition inspired by the defiant legacy of the Harlem native and mogul.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Rihanna
HelloBeautiful

Stylist Tim B. Discusses Highlights From Styling Ashanti’s June/July HelloBeautiful Cover

Since 2002, Ashanti Douglass has been the epitome of style and grace. The Long Island native, who stepped on the music scene producing bop after bop, quickly earned the Princess of Hip Hop and R&B title. As if her hip-swaying love songs weren’t enough, the Grammy-award-winning artist kept us intrigued with her ultra-feminine, sexy sense of style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Roc#Liquor#Fifth Harmony#Tiktok
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an all-black look that we love. Taking to the platform, the entertainer donned a long sleeved Christian Siriano dress that was everything. She paired the look with strappy heels and black bangles that she wore on both wrists. As for her hair, she wore her locs short and in a bowl cut that was in the shape of a blunt bob with bangs that framed her gorgeous face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”. The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Michael Bublé stops concert after audience members scream for help

Michael Bublé immediately hit the brakes on his U.K. concert when members of the audience began screaming for help. The Mirror reports the “Sway” singer had been performing at Powderham Castle in Exeter, U.K. when a portion of the crowd began shouting for paramedics. Michael overheard their cries and paused the show to ask what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Rapper Sean Combs joins A-listers on luxury cruise in Croatia

Star rapper Sean Combs, otherwise known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has been hanging out with Hollywood A-listers aboard a luxury yacht around Dalmatia. Recently, Time Out Croatia reported that Hollywood celebs Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson had been enjoying a holiday on the Adriatic. Harrelson, and comedians Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen, have also been seen dining at an exclusive restaurant in Split.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!. Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy