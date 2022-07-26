ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills won't enforce indoor mask mandate

By City News Service
thedowneypatriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS - Beverly Hills will not enforce an indoor mask- wearing mandate should one be adopted by Los Angeles County, its city council voted unanimously Monday evening. "I feel it is our job to lead and I support the power of...

www.thedowneypatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

thedowneypatriot.com

Hector Sosa pulls city council nomination papers

DOWNEY – Longtime Downey resident and civic leader Hector Sosa officially pulled nomination papers in his campaign for Downey City Council – District 2. “It is important that we have someone with genuine Downey roots representing the good residents of Downey on city council,” said Sosa. “I believe in a non-partisan council as this serves the needs of our community best. I want to be a true voice for the residents of Downey and specifically District 2.”
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

198 healthcare facilities affected by Downey's minimum wage law

DOWNEY – Downey’s City Council received an update Tuesday on the implementation of the healthcare worker minimum wage passed two weeks ago. The City Council voted 4-0 on July 12 to implement a $25 per hour minimum wage for eligible healthcare workers working in the city’s private hospitals, facilities, and clinics.
thedowneypatriot.com

Letter to the Editor: Tree request

I wrote this letter one year ago and the request remains the same:. We have lived in this beautiful city of Downey for 20 years, living in a corner house with no trees on either side of our property for some time now. Having called City Hall many, many times...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Rancho Los Amigos makes ‘Best Hospitals’ national rankings

DOWNEY – Rancho Los Amigos Rehabilitation Center, part of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Letter to the Editor: Mayor is MIA

I have lived in Downey for 15 years and one of my family’s favorite activities is to attend the summer concerts at Furman Park. It struck me this year that I have seen zero of our council members at the concerts. (Correct me if I’m wrong). However, I...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey adding name of Joshua Whittle to memorial

DOWNEY – The City of Downey will host a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 2, as it adds the name of the late Joshua Whittle to its veterans memorial outside City Hall. Whittle, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marines, was killed by a land mine on June 6, 2009, while serving in Afghanistan. He was 20.
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey officials celebrate new minimum wage for healthcare workers

DOWNEY – Downey leaders are lauding the City Council’s recent decision to give eligible healthcare workers a $25 per hour minimum wage, despite a recent report indicating that most Downey medical workers would be excluded from the policy. “As the daughter of a mother who has invested her...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

DUSD admin is guest speaker

DOWNEY – Kelly Holt, a longtime department head for the Downey Unified School District, will be the guest speaker at a Creative Purposes meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 am at Sizzler restaurant. Her topic is “brain fitness.”. Holt works at Downey Adult School, where she coordinates curriculum,...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Letter to the Editor: Open letter to car thieves

Hope this doesn’t offend you but the consequences of your actions are many. So you decided you needed to steal a ‘91 Honda for a 4-year-old battery and a budget radio? While you were at it, the ransacking of our personal goods provided a handicapped placard, all the medical cards needed to be covered by health insurance, personal paperwork that was to be submitted for a disability claim of a time sensitive nature, a 9+ year old laptop, a tote filled with paper masks and other personal irreplaceable items.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Rocket Fever returning with live, in-person rocket launches

DOWNEY – Rocket Fever, Southern California’s only rocket festival, returns to the Columbia Memorial Space Center on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a full schedule of STEM and rocket-related activities. Admission is free and includes hands-on STEM activities, on-site exhibitions, and rocket launches. Children will receive a free model...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedowneypatriot.com

Risher Mortuary awards $9K in scholarships

DOWNEY – Risher Mortuary and Cremation Services recently announced the winners of its $9000 “Caring for Others” scholarship. According to Barbara Risher Welch and husband Greg Welch, owners of Risher Mortuary, the concept of the scholarship “is much more important” than the usual qualifications of academic excellence and financial need.
thedowneypatriot.com

Elef (Jay) Medina Sanchez

Elef (Jay) M. Sanchez was a Downey resident for 20 years. He was the only child of the union between Elef T. Sanchez and Antonia Medina. Jay was born in Los Angeles on September 9, 1964. He attended Dominguez High School in Compton, and proved to be an excellent baseball player. He was recruited by the Kansas City Royals as a potential pitcher. Unfortunately, an injury during summer training sent him home. During a visit to the hospital, requiring x-rays, he was inspired to become an X-ray technologist, a career he pursued and was successful at for over 30 years. In 1991, during a chance meeting at a dance club, he met a girl, who eventually would become his wife. On April 30,1994, he began his new life as a married man. Purchasing a home in Hollydale, they blissfully settled in, traveling and getting to know each other. They traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, France, Italy, and Switzerland. In 2001, he welcomed the birth of his son Michael. With the prospect of a growing family, they moved to Downey in 2002. The birth of his daughter Sophia followed in 2003. He devoted his life to his family. His personal hobbies included rebuilding cars. He purchased a 1950 Chevy Fleetline, restoring it from a rat infested non functioning vehicle to a head turning showcase car with the help of members from his car club, Vintage Bombs.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Carpenter Elementary named an International Baccalaureate World School

DOWNEY – After three years of dedicated work by Downey Unified staff, Carpenter Elementary School has officially earned the authorized designation of an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School. A renowned program and global leader in international education, IB programmes prepare students to achieve academic success in their educational careers...

