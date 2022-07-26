Huntington Park councilman Manuel Avila dies at 81

Edward D’Orazio passed away on July 9th, 2022. He was the son of Dr. Edward and Maria D’Orazio and lived in Downey, CA for most of his life. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help school and St. John Bosco high School. He was very involved in the Downey Civic Light Opera and Downey Children’s Theater and had a costume shop in Downey called Let’s Pretend. Edward spent the last 6 years in Port Angeles, Washington. He was a kind, sweet and gentle soul who will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his fiancé Ronna Adkins of Port Angeles, WA, sister Rita Goshert and niece Jaclyn Goshert of Long Beach, CA.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO