Huntington Park, CA

Huntington Park councilman Manuel Avila dies at 81

By City News Service
thedowneypatriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON PARK - Huntington Park Councilman Manuel "Manny" Avila died Monday at the age of 81, less than two months after being reelected to a second term.. Avila was a member of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission from...

www.thedowneypatriot.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
