Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $810 million

By Darleene Powells
 2 days ago

The weather has cooled a little, but lottery fever is getting hotter, with the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $810 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

If one ticket were to win it all, the jackpot would be the fourth largest prize in lotto history. The lump sum option is nothing to sneeze at either — a very cool $470 million.

The Mega Millions has been rolling over since April, although four ticket-holders won at least $1 million in last week's drawing.

However, there are long odds to win the full Mega Millions jackpot, about 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, and the drawing takes place Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

