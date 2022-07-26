ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Three things to know before the student loan payment pause ends

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn9Qe_0gtEwqxK00

(NEXSTAR) – In less than 40 days, the payment pause on federal student loans is set to lift. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and actions by both President Trump and President Biden, borrowers haven’t had to make payments, and loans haven’t collected interest since March 2020.

That is currently set to change on September 1 unless President Biden extends the payment moratorium again.

Here are three things you should know before payments resume.

Preparing for payments

Payments, 0% interest rates, and collection on defaulted loans are suspended through Aug. 31.

Once the pause ends, at least 21 days before your payment is due, you will receive a statement or notice, according to the Federal Student Aid office . This will include how much you owe and when exactly it’s due. Your loan servicer may already have an estimated payment amount and due date for you.

Until then, FSA recommends updating your contact information on your profile with your loan servicer and in your StudentAid.gov profile. With your loan servicer, you’ll want to review or set up your auto-debit enrollment.

Over 9M qualify for student loan forgiveness program, report finds: Are you eligible?

Auto-debit payments won’t restart automatically for most borrowers. Instead, you’ll likely have to opt in to confirm enrollment, according to FSA. Your auto-debit payments status will have an impact on what sort of action you need to take before payments begin again.

You can also use the FSA’s Loan Simulator to find a repayment plan, such as an income-driven repayment plan. If you are already set up with an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, but your income changed recently, you may be eligible for a lower payment amount.

Check your forgiveness eligibility

While the payment pause is set to end next month, you still have over three months to take advantage of a temporary waiver for a loan forgiveness program.

Earlier this month, the Education Department sent millions of borrowers emails urging them to check their eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, or PSLF. The program provides loan forgiveness to public service employees after 120 qualifying loan payments have been made.

Student loan borrowers urged to apply for forgiveness program: Here’s who qualifies

Last year, a waiver on certain PSLF requirements was enacted to grant borrowers credit toward loan cancellation regardless of their federal loan type or if they had been enrolled in a specific payment plan, as long as they consolidated their debt into a Direct Loan before the end of the waiver.

This waiver is currently set to expire after Oct. 31, 2022, meaning eligible borrowers have less than four months to apply.

To determine if you qualify, and for instructions on how to apply, click here .

Biden is going to make a decision on student loans soon

President Biden, when questioned about student loans last week, said he would make a decision “by the end of August.”

It’s still unclear what exactly that decision entails.

The Biden administration has floated the idea of canceling $10,000 per borrow er , with the possibility that there could be restrictions based on income or degree type.

There are also calls to extend the payment pause and the PSLF waiver.

US to plant 1 billion trees as climate change kills forests

Richard Cordray, the head of Federal Student Aid, said earlier this year at a conference that while he is pushing for the PSLF waiver to be extended, President Biden may lack the executive authority to approve such a move.

In addition to calling for the PSLF waiver to be extended, 134 organizations recently sent a letter to Biden urging him to extend the payment pause until after proposed adjustments to IDR have been processed.

Education Department Secretary Miguel Cardona previously said borrowers would receive “ample notice” on payments resuming. When Biden announced the most recent payment pause on April 5, payments were set to begin in less than a month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Student loan borrowers may regret not taking these 3 steps before payments restart

The student loan payment pause could be extended again, but borrowers shouldn't count on it. Instead, experts recommend they take these steps. It's right there on the U.S. Department of Education's website: Student loan payments to restart after Aug. 31, 2022. Skeptical?. It's understandable. The Education Department has repeatedly set...
BUSINESS
CNET

Why Did My Student Loans Disappear?

If Navient was your federal loan servicer, your loans have been transferred to Aidvantage. With the federal loan pause ending in September, you'll want to know how to log into Aidvantage's website to view your student loan account. What's next. The payment pause could be extended again, but we recommend...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Education
Sioux City, IA
Business
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cordray
NPR

200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased

Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#The Federal Student Aid#Fsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy