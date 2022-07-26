ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU Energy Ministers Agree to Reduce Gas Use

By VOA News
Voice of America
 2 days ago

European Union energy ministers approved a plan Tuesday to reduce natural gas use by 15% in order to cut dependence on Russian supplies. The agreement involves voluntary reductions between August...

www.voanews.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
The Independent

New North Sea gas project to generate more CO2 than annual emissions from Ghana, lawsuit claims

A week after the UK endured its hottest recorded temperatures in history, the government faces legal action for allegedly failing to take into account the climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from a recently approved North Sea gas project.Greenpeace is taking the government to court claiming it is illegally ignoring emissions which will be generated from burning gas extracted from Shell’s Jackdaw gas field, worsening the climate crisis.The project is one of six new North Sea fossil fuel projects given the green light by the government this year in a move which opponents have said will "torpedo" British efforts to tackle the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Rises As Russian Gas Cut To Europe May Encourage Switching To Crude

Oil rose on Tuesday on expectations Russia's reduction in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to crude, though concerns over weakening fuel demand because of an expected increase in U.S. interest rates limited gains. Brent crude futures for September settlement climbed 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $105.60...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Russia's Gazprom slashes natural gas flow to Germany

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom made another cut to natural gas flows to Germany on Monday, reducing supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20%. The pipeline had reopened at 40% capacity last week after being down for 10 days for scheduled maintenance. Gazprom has partially blamed the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

European Union Agrees to Limit Gas Use This Winter to Avoid Shortages

European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter. The move is meant to prevent severe shortages in the future. The agreement came after less than one week of talks. EU officials hope rationing gas in the winter will protect Europe against further supply cuts by Russia as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

‘Gas War’: Russia’s Gazprom Cuts Energy Supplies to Germany

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced on Monday that it intended to reduce gas supplies to Germany. Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced on Monday that it intended to reduce gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to one-fifth the pipeline’s total capacity, further restricting Germany’s energy imports as Berlin scrambles to find alternative sources of natural gas in preparation for the coming winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

If Putin is using gas prices to fight Europe, how can it fight back?

With little appetite in Europe for a further wave of sanctions on Russia, and Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, raising the prospect of a popular uprising in Germany this autumn over gas prices, Ukraine and its allies are focused on tightening the existing panoply of sanctions rather than putting forward more radical proposals. As many as 20 countries may be involved in bypassing the current sanctions, Ukraine reckons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining

The key feature of Russia's politicization of gas flows in recent months has been its lack of success. — The key feature of Russia’s politicization of gas flows in recent months has been its lack of success. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

