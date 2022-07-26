EU Energy Ministers Agree to Reduce Gas Use

A week after the UK endured its hottest recorded temperatures in history, the government faces legal action for allegedly failing to take into account the climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from a recently approved North Sea gas project.Greenpeace is taking the government to court claiming it is illegally ignoring emissions which will be generated from burning gas extracted from Shell’s Jackdaw gas field, worsening the climate crisis.The project is one of six new North Sea fossil fuel projects given the green light by the government this year in a move which opponents have said will "torpedo" British efforts to tackle the...

