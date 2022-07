FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The 24th season of the Lifetime Sports Academy successfully wrapped up last week with a fun day and award ceremony at McMillen Park for kids and parents. More than 800 participants in 2022 and over 30,500 since its inception, developed skills in the lifetime sports of golf, tennis and swimming. Group lessons were offered to boys and girls, ages 7 to 18 for seven weeks in June and July. Lessons focused on skill development.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO