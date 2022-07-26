ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jared Kushner Privately Treated for Thyroid Cancer While Working With Donald Trump in the White House

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCyBq_0gtErjCW00
Jared Kushner Shutterstock

A private health battle. Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, revealed he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while working in the White House.

“On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One,” Kushner, 41, writes in his upcoming memoir, according to an excerpt published by The New York Times on Monday, July 25. “’Your test results came back from Walter Reed. It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.'”

The then-senior advisor to President Donald Trump claims he wanted to keep the diagnosis quiet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vs3S_0gtErjCW00
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

“This was a personal problem and not for public consumption. I didn’t tell anyone at the White House — including the president,” he writes. “The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked.”

When Kushner questioned how his father-in-law knew about his procedure, Donald responded, “I’m the president. I know everything.”

He writes, “[Trump told me], ‘I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.’”

Kushner has been married to Ivanka since 2009. The pair, who both worked for the Trump Administration, share three kids: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 6. The family was recently in the news following the death of Ivanka’s mother and Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsU0j_0gtErjCW00
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, depart Air Force One on October 18, 2019 at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the family said in a statement earlier this month. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivanka and her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were among those at their mother’s funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday, July 20.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” Ivanka tweeted after Ivana’s passing on July 14. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Kushner’s Breaking History: A White House Memoir will be released on August 23.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#The White House#The New York Times#The Oval Office#The Trump Administration
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
POTUS
Newsweek

Ivana Trump Funeral Time, Schedule and Who Is Attending

Ivana Trump's funeral will be held on Wednesday, and her family, including her ex-husband Donald Trump as well as friends from all over the world, are expected to attend. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral will be held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20, according to a report from Insider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Trump former aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner writes he had thyroid cancer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, a former senior aide to then-President Donald Trump who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, wrote in a memoir to be published next month that he had a bout with thyroid cancer in 2019 that was previously undisclosed. According to excerpts of the book seen...
POTUS
Reuters

Donald Trump released from contempt order in New York civil probe

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Donald Trump was formally released on Wednesday from an order finding him in contempt of court for having failed to comply with a subpoena from New York's attorney general, who is investigating the former U.S. president's business practices. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New...
POTUS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy