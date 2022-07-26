FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amari Cooper 'Shrunk': Here's Why Cowboys Traded WR to Browns
Despite catching a touchdown in the Wild-Card loss to the 49ers, the receiver's lackluster performance in the final moments of their devastating playoff loss disappointed the Cowboys
Popculture
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL・
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Wide Receiver Signing
The Dallas Cowboys are set to sign reigning USFL MVP, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Turpin, a former standout WR for the TCU Horned Frogs, tried out with the Cowboys last week. Dallas insider Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com was the first to report this expected signing. Turpin finished his season with...
Jerry Jones takes brutal shot at Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins after departures from Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t exactly had the best offseason thus far. They lost three key players to their squad over the past few months, which will likely have a significant impact on the team this coming season. Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins have all now headed to greener pastures, and Dallas will need to find ways to try and replace them on their roster.
NFL・
Jerry Jones Speaks on Browns Amari Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys decided against having Amari Cooper on this year’s payroll and shipped him to the Cleveland Browns in the off-season. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on Cooper indirectly. “More important than anything, these decisions we made ... relative to top players, had everything to do...
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to miss Week 1
It’s official. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss the season opener vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL.
Texans place 3 players on PUP list to start training camp
The Houston Texans have added players to the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. The Texans have their first practice July 28 at Houston Methodist Training Center. The three players on the PUP list are defensive end Jordan Jenkins, defensive back Tristin McCollum, and fifth-round tight end...
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals What a Successful Season Looks Like
Jerry Jones knows what defines a successful season in the NFL, though his Dallas Cowboys have failed to do much of it since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995. In the past 26 seasons, Dallas has just four playoff victories. It’s been since 2006-07 that the team has made playoff appearances in back-to-back years. While Jones won’t go as far to say the upcoming season is Super Bowl-or-bust coming off a 12-5 season, he knows this Dallas Cowboys team must go further in the playoffs than they have in recent years. Anything short of that expectation is an unsuccessful season for the Cowboys owner.
The Chiefs’ Investment in Justin Reid Is Already Paying Dividends
Early in training camp, it's glaringly obvious why the Chiefs brought in Reid as a splash signing.
