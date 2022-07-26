ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Wide Receiver Signing

The Dallas Cowboys are set to sign reigning USFL MVP, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Turpin, a former standout WR for the TCU Horned Frogs, tried out with the Cowboys last week. Dallas insider Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com was the first to report this expected signing. Turpin finished his season with...
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones takes brutal shot at Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins after departures from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t exactly had the best offseason thus far. They lost three key players to their squad over the past few months, which will likely have a significant impact on the team this coming season. Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins have all now headed to greener pastures, and Dallas will need to find ways to try and replace them on their roster.
BrownsDigest

Jerry Jones Speaks on Browns Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys decided against having Amari Cooper on this year’s payroll and shipped him to the Cleveland Browns in the off-season. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on Cooper indirectly. “More important than anything, these decisions we made ... relative to top players, had everything to do...
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals What a Successful Season Looks Like

Jerry Jones knows what defines a successful season in the NFL, though his Dallas Cowboys have failed to do much of it since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995. In the past 26 seasons, Dallas has just four playoff victories. It’s been since 2006-07 that the team has made playoff appearances in back-to-back years. While Jones won’t go as far to say the upcoming season is Super Bowl-or-bust coming off a 12-5 season, he knows this Dallas Cowboys team must go further in the playoffs than they have in recent years. Anything short of that expectation is an unsuccessful season for the Cowboys owner.
