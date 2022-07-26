Jerry Jones knows what defines a successful season in the NFL, though his Dallas Cowboys have failed to do much of it since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995. In the past 26 seasons, Dallas has just four playoff victories. It’s been since 2006-07 that the team has made playoff appearances in back-to-back years. While Jones won’t go as far to say the upcoming season is Super Bowl-or-bust coming off a 12-5 season, he knows this Dallas Cowboys team must go further in the playoffs than they have in recent years. Anything short of that expectation is an unsuccessful season for the Cowboys owner.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO