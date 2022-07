PHOENIX -- Carlos Rodón sat at his locker quietly, visibly upset following the Giants’ most recent setback, a 7-3 loss to the D-backs on Tuesday night at Chase Field. It wasn’t really about San Francisco’s losing streak reaching six games, though. Or even about the team falling below .500 for the first time in more than 15 months. Rodón was mad at himself for letting his anger over his performance get the best of him.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO