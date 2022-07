(Lincoln, NE) -- Two teenagers are facing charges after attempting to hot wire a car. Lincoln Police say around 5:00 Tuesday night, officers were called to the parking lot at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo for a report of vandalism in progress. Once on the scene, the officers placed a 13 year old boy and a 15 year old boy into custody. Police say during the investigation, officers noted the two had taken apart a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe’s ignition that was parked in the parking lot, to get the vehicle started. Investigators say one witness explained to the officers that they noticed the teens recording themselves trying to steal the vehicle.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO