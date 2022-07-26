ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

7 Ways Leading Companies Boost Repeat Sales

By Nicholas Leighton
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186SLF_0gtEorYN00

Some businesses focus too much on new customer acquisition and neglect repeat sales. The goal and allocation of resources are dedicated to bringing in new customers, rather than cultivating the customers who have already given them business.

In a competitive market, neglecting existing customers puts you in a position to lose them to your rivals. Here is how you can earn and boost repeat sales to keep both new and existing customers coming back for more.

1. Provide exceptional customer service

All businesses claim to offer excellent customer service, but they don't all keep that promise. Customer service should always be the highest priority in your business — that's what keeps customers loyal.

If you neglect your existing customers in favor of attracting new ones, you're just fueling customer churn. Whether it's a brand-new customer or the hundredth sale from a ten-year customer, give them the same commitment to satisfaction.

2. Respond to customer questions, concerns and complaints

With email, social media, chats and phone calls, customers expect to have their questions and concerns addressed quickly. It's important to not only offer multiple modes of communication but assign a team to ensure customers get responses within 24 hours.

Though talent may be hard to find, you should ensure that your entire organization understands the value of customer service. Customers want to know that the business is there for them after the sale and that they're valued. Responding quickly shows them that they are a priority.

3. Nurture the customer in the post-purchase stage

Every time a customer makes a purchase, you should be collecting a name, phone number, email and mailing address. Having this information — and consent to communicate — gives you a chance to stay in touch. You can offer your customer insider information like new product launches, exclusive offers and feedback requests.

You don't want to hassle or nag your customers. Keeping the line of communication open allows you to engage with them and cultivate a long-term business relationship. This approach presents opportunities for repeat business.

4. Streamline the checkout process

Customers want a seamless, stress-free, secure and streamlined checkout process. Any snag or hurdle along the way may be enough to push them to the competition.

Your goal should be to create a checkout process with as few steps as possible. Avoid making customers jump through a bunch of hoops to complete checkout. Ensure that customers can easily go back to correct errors in their order, shipping information and billing information.

5. Offer value with social media

Social media is a vital part of modern business. Customers want to see their favorite brands actively using social media and providing content. This allows customers to engage directly with brands and stay apprised of new products, company changes or useful industry information.

Share relevant content regularly, such as whitepapers, articles, blogs, videos and infographics that offer value to your customers. This isn't about promoting your brand or your products but giving customers something you think will benefit them. Loyal social media followers will often become loyal paying customers.

6. Educate customers about your products or services

You're not in business to generate profits. You're in business to provide a solution to a problem. Your products can only solve problems if the customers feel empowered and confident in using them to their fullest.

Depending on your product or service, timely customer education and training is the only way to ensure your customers get the maximum value out of them. If you provide comprehensive customer education, your customers will be more satisfied with your business and their purchase. And, they'll be more likely to make future purchases.

Here are some ways to educate your customers:

  • Use multiple communication channels, including social media posts, live chats, video Q&A, chatbots and tutorials
  • Offer a comprehensive onboarding process for new customers or new products and services
  • Present video tutorials and demonstrations to walk your customers through different features
  • Initiate conversations and connect with customers to ensure they feel comfortable asking questions
  • Make customers aware of the educational resources you offer for your products or services

7. Create customer loyalty programs

Customer loyalty programs go a long way toward retaining customers and encouraging repeat purchases. Loyalty programs make customers feel empowered and valued. These programs can be very effective with attractive rewards like loyalty points, exclusive discounts or gifts.

You can jump-start your loyalty program by giving points to your customers as soon as they make a purchase. Include a counter that lets customers know they only have to make a few more purchases to reach their first reward.

Get those repeat customers

Repeat customers are more profitable for any type of business. These strategies will help you provide an exceptional customer experience and keep customers coming back for future purchases.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

8 Marketing Mistakes That Cost First-Time Entrepreneurs Thousands in Lost Sales

If you'd told me marketing was the most important skill for successful entrepreneurship even ten years ago, I would have laughed in your face. However, over a decade of my own entrepreneurial ups (and major downs), alongside advising thousands of client businesses from zero to profitability, I've surrendered to the reality that marketing is the most crucial non-negotiable skill every entrepreneur must master to succeed. After making six figures of my own marketing mistakes, let me save you the time and money by warning you of eight costly errors that can doom your business.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

4 Strategies to Help Your Company Stay Ahead of the Competition

Everyone in the consumer packaged goods industry is well aware that consumer behaviors and trends can change at a rate that can be hard to keep up with, and while no one could have predicted the dramatic changes that 2020 ushered in for the world. The pet industry reached a historic high of $103 billion, and fueled by heightened consumer interest in products targeting immunity and overall wellness, pet supplement sales skyrocketed by 21% in 2020 to reach nearly $800 million, according to Packaged Facts. Then, The Brainy Insights also reported the global pet supplements market is expected to continue to grow to $9.65 billion by 2030. So, for our pet nutrition and care brands at H&H Group, Zesty Paws and Solid Gold Pet, this meant we absolutely needed to make note of these trends, stay innovative and curious, and remain one step ahead of our competitors.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Satisfaction#Customer Loyalty#Discounts#Onboarding
Entrepreneur

'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Entrepreneur

3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential

Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Entrepreneur

6 Crucial Considerations Before You Buy a Business (as a Shortcut to Starting From Scratch)

Have you ever wondered if or wished there was a shortcut to launching a business without the months of trial-and-error that plague most entrepreneurs? What if you could become a CEO overnight for a real, thriving company? Believe it or not, with a little bit of capital, you can. This strategy is what I like to call being an "acqui-entrepreneur" — in other words, you're an entrepreneur through acquisition. While acquiring an attractive, but affordable business might seem like the no-brainer shortcut to achieving your startup dreams, there are plenty of perilous pitfalls to look out for before paying your way into CEO-dom. The last thing you want is to drain your savings buying a problem you don't know how to solve. Here are six key considerations before saying "yes" to a for-sale startup:
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

4 Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022

The persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have injected immense volatility into the energy market. Concerns about the demand-supply instability and Russia's gas squeeze will likely keep energy prices up. Thus,...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The company also said it is making progress in controlling some of the excess costs from its massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant lost $2.03 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30, driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. That compared to a profit of $7.78 billion a year ago. It posted a loss of $3.84 billion in this year’s first quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2015, which was also marked by a large Rivian write-down. Analysts had been expecting a 12-cent profit in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Asking for Help Might Be the Key to Your Success

We can all do so much better with a bit of help. Many of us fear asking for help though, and this could be holding both ourselves and our businesses back. It certainly can be helpful to ask for help when it comes to building a business. Imagine how much better it could be to get support and share resources to develop your business. You will have hundreds of things going on simultaneously (or at least you should), especially in the early days, right through to when it's time to grow to survive.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy