7 Ways Leading Companies Boost Repeat Sales

Some businesses focus too much on new customer acquisition and neglect repeat sales. The goal and allocation of resources are dedicated to bringing in new customers, rather than cultivating the customers who have already given them business.

In a competitive market, neglecting existing customers puts you in a position to lose them to your rivals. Here is how you can earn and boost repeat sales to keep both new and existing customers coming back for more.

1. Provide exceptional customer service

All businesses claim to offer excellent customer service, but they don't all keep that promise. Customer service should always be the highest priority in your business — that's what keeps customers loyal.

If you neglect your existing customers in favor of attracting new ones, you're just fueling customer churn. Whether it's a brand-new customer or the hundredth sale from a ten-year customer, give them the same commitment to satisfaction.

2. Respond to customer questions, concerns and complaints

With email, social media, chats and phone calls, customers expect to have their questions and concerns addressed quickly. It's important to not only offer multiple modes of communication but assign a team to ensure customers get responses within 24 hours.

Though talent may be hard to find, you should ensure that your entire organization understands the value of customer service. Customers want to know that the business is there for them after the sale and that they're valued. Responding quickly shows them that they are a priority.

3. Nurture the customer in the post-purchase stage

Every time a customer makes a purchase, you should be collecting a name, phone number, email and mailing address. Having this information — and consent to communicate — gives you a chance to stay in touch. You can offer your customer insider information like new product launches, exclusive offers and feedback requests.

You don't want to hassle or nag your customers. Keeping the line of communication open allows you to engage with them and cultivate a long-term business relationship. This approach presents opportunities for repeat business.

4. Streamline the checkout process

Customers want a seamless, stress-free, secure and streamlined checkout process. Any snag or hurdle along the way may be enough to push them to the competition.

Your goal should be to create a checkout process with as few steps as possible. Avoid making customers jump through a bunch of hoops to complete checkout. Ensure that customers can easily go back to correct errors in their order, shipping information and billing information.

5. Offer value with social media

Social media is a vital part of modern business. Customers want to see their favorite brands actively using social media and providing content. This allows customers to engage directly with brands and stay apprised of new products, company changes or useful industry information.

Share relevant content regularly, such as whitepapers, articles, blogs, videos and infographics that offer value to your customers. This isn't about promoting your brand or your products but giving customers something you think will benefit them. Loyal social media followers will often become loyal paying customers.

6. Educate customers about your products or services

You're not in business to generate profits. You're in business to provide a solution to a problem. Your products can only solve problems if the customers feel empowered and confident in using them to their fullest.

Depending on your product or service, timely customer education and training is the only way to ensure your customers get the maximum value out of them. If you provide comprehensive customer education, your customers will be more satisfied with your business and their purchase. And, they'll be more likely to make future purchases.

Here are some ways to educate your customers:

Use multiple communication channels, including social media posts, live chats, video Q&A, chatbots and tutorials

Offer a comprehensive onboarding process for new customers or new products and services

Present video tutorials and demonstrations to walk your customers through different features

Initiate conversations and connect with customers to ensure they feel comfortable asking questions

Make customers aware of the educational resources you offer for your products or services

7. Create customer loyalty programs

Customer loyalty programs go a long way toward retaining customers and encouraging repeat purchases. Loyalty programs make customers feel empowered and valued. These programs can be very effective with attractive rewards like loyalty points, exclusive discounts or gifts.

You can jump-start your loyalty program by giving points to your customers as soon as they make a purchase. Include a counter that lets customers know they only have to make a few more purchases to reach their first reward.

Get those repeat customers

Repeat customers are more profitable for any type of business. These strategies will help you provide an exceptional customer experience and keep customers coming back for future purchases.