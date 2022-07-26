Whalers head to AAU Junior Olympics

Born: Matt Llewellyn Nolan on September 25th, 1967, to Jeffrey and Margaret Nolan, passed away from a fierce battle with cancer on July 11th 2022. Proceeded in death by his parents; Jeffrey and Margaret Nolan; sister Eleanor Jodell; Niece Kandi Jodell; brother-in-law Jim Carlson. Survived by a long time love, confidant, and mother of his children Kelly Jennings; daughter Casey Sommer and son-in-law Tyler Sommer; grandson Levi Sommer; son Jesse Nolan; sister Kristine Carlson; brother-in-law Gary Jodell; Aunt and Uncle Tara and Donald Hammond; nieces Joline Nolan, Jamie Jodell, Stephanie Jodell; great niece Olivia Gangi and great nephews Enrique Trigo-Hernandez II, Nolan and Roman Campa, Michael “Gus” Schwartz II; best friend Brian Maki and many more friends and loved ones. A celebration of life will be held August 6th from 2-6PM at Mike’s Place in Superior.
